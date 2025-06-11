Why subscribe?

The United States of America stands at the edge of celebrating 250 years of independence in a season of chaos and turmoil that has been building for 10 years.

Malice and division have become the gospel of a new extremism called MAGA, which has replaced patriotism, with a new and toxic faith that worships a man who disdains the US Constitution.

Donald Trump is lawless, corrupt, dishonest, delusional and incoherent.

He has triggered a constitutional crisis that is moral and existential in nature.

The Save America Movement was founded to help lead a focused, disciplined and fierce opposition to the Trump regime, its enablers, collaborators, financiers, propagandists, leaders and congressional rubber stamps across 50 states.

To stay apprised of all of our efforts, subscribe to this forum.

Join the movement

The Save America Movement is a 501(c)(4) organization. To make an impact, we need your support. Join us. Share this message. Invest your time or money in this citizen movement.

Help us build an opposition that is big enough to crush MAGA in the air, on the ground, and most importantly, at the ballot box.

You can donate here.

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