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April 2026

We're Joining Forces — Because the Stakes Are Too High to Go It Alone
SAM announces its partnership with the 10 Steps Campaign
  The Save America Movement
The Seashell Indictment
The Department of Justice is testing the fences to see what they can get away with.
  The Save America Movement
SAM LIVE: Darkness In Plain Sight with Steve Schmidt and Eliza Orlins
Plus Our Billboard Trucks are following King Charles through DC!
  The Save America Movement
55:37
DEAD AIR: The WHCD aftermath with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell
Plus King Charles' Bloody Mess
  The Save America Movement
57:40
The King’s Disgrace in Washington
Charles crosses the Atlantic to toast an autocrat and ignore Epstein’s victims.
  The Save America Movement
ICYMI: Crowd-Canceling Concentration Camps and Crashing the Party
Here is everything you missed this week.
  The Save America Movement
SAM LIVE: Day 60 - Iran War Update
Plus Steve Schmidt & Ken Harbaugh on the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
  The Save America Movement
34:15
DEAD AIR: Trump's Asleep at The Wheel
A conversation between Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell
  The Save America Movement and Dean Blundell
1:00:16
How to Cancel a Concentration Camp
They are trying to build a $40 billion secret prison network in our backyards. We are going to shut it down.
  Miles TaylorProject Salt BoxMichael Wriston, and Bre Gurosko
The Taxpayer-Funded Frat House
Subheading: The reality of a cabinet filled with day-drinkers, scammers, and deeply unserious people.
  The Save America Movement
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