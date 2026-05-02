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DEAD AIR: Cornered Rats with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell
Plus, Operation Liberty Heads Back to California
21 hrs ago
•
The Save America Movement
298
19
44
1:04:53
What’s Done In The Dark Will Come To Light
SAM’s Operation Liberty Returns to California to Expose the ICE Abuse That Never Went Away
May 1
•
The Save America Movement
138
10
49
April 2026
We're Joining Forces — Because the Stakes Are Too High to Go It Alone
SAM announces its partnership with the 10 Steps Campaign
Apr 30
•
The Save America Movement
533
43
153
The Seashell Indictment
The Department of Justice is testing the fences to see what they can get away with.
Apr 29
•
The Save America Movement
121
13
42
SAM LIVE: Darkness In Plain Sight with Steve Schmidt and Eliza Orlins
Plus Our Billboard Trucks are following King Charles through DC!
Apr 28
•
The Save America Movement
208
6
35
55:37
DEAD AIR: The WHCD aftermath with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell
Plus King Charles' Bloody Mess
Apr 27
•
The Save America Movement
463
46
71
57:40
The King’s Disgrace in Washington
Charles crosses the Atlantic to toast an autocrat and ignore Epstein’s victims.
Apr 27
•
The Save America Movement
284
51
87
ICYMI: Crowd-Canceling Concentration Camps and Crashing the Party
Here is everything you missed this week.
Apr 26
•
The Save America Movement
164
2
51
SAM LIVE: Day 60 - Iran War Update
Plus Steve Schmidt & Ken Harbaugh on the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Apr 26
•
The Save America Movement
259
20
52
34:15
DEAD AIR: Trump's Asleep at The Wheel
A conversation between Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell
Apr 25
•
The Save America Movement
and
Dean Blundell
391
36
68
1:00:16
How to Cancel a Concentration Camp
They are trying to build a $40 billion secret prison network in our backyards. We are going to shut it down.
Apr 23
•
Miles Taylor
,
Project Salt Box
,
Michael Wriston
, and
Bre Gurosko
792
23
378
The Taxpayer-Funded Frat House
Subheading: The reality of a cabinet filled with day-drinkers, scammers, and deeply unserious people.
Apr 21
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The Save America Movement
136
13
36
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