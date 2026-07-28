Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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100 Days, 1000 Marches to a Vision Vote

Plus: Don't miss Steve Schmidt & Brian Tyler Cohen today at 1:30pm ET
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The Save America Movement

Thank you Melissa Tart, Honey Badger, Sam Urdank, Laura K, Susan J, and many others for tuning in despite our technical hiccup. Here’s the conversation in its entirety! Repairers of the Breach kicked off something big last night from Washington, DC. A coalition of faith leaders launched a national call for 100 days of mobilization ahead of the midterms as Republican-led efforts to restrict ballot access ramp up across the country. Bishop William J. Barber, II, Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove and Rev. Dr. Hanna Broome break down why it's so important and how you can get involved.

Plus, Steve Schmidt and Brian Tyler Cohen are going live today at 1:30pm ET to discuss his new book, The Day After: How to Wield Power in a Post-Trump World. As Cohen puts it, “we’re not teetering on the brink of autocracy, we’ve fallen off the cliff of democracy.” They’ll discuss how Republicans have abused power, how Democrats have too often refused to exercise power even when they held it, and what it will actually take to wield power effectively in the post-Trump world. Don’t miss it.

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