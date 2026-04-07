Welcome to a story about bipartisanship - not left vs right, but right vs wrong - that begins with a pair of protests. Competing protests.

When Brent Peak, a Democratic organizer with the Northwest Valley Indivisible of Arizona, took his normal group to demonstrate outside Republican Rep. Abe Hamadeh’s office in Surprise, he found another group demonstrating in their spot. A group led by GOP Organizer Lisa Everett.

This is where this story could end – with the two opposing political groups facing off outside Hamadeh’s office, glaring at one another in triple-digit heat. But Peak’s curiosity was piqued by Republicans making a fuss outside a Republican Congressman’s office. So he crossed the literal and political divide. He walked over to Everett and introduced himself.

When The Save America Movement sat down with Everett and Peak as part of its Operation Liberty coverage last month, Everett admitted the first moments of that conversation were tense. But as the two of them heard one another out, they realized they were united on one very important issue: opposing the federal government’s plan to imprison thousands of human beings inside ICE prison camps in Surprise and Marana. Everett describes her epiphany during that conversation: “I was listening to what he was saying, I was like – wait a minute. We need to talk!”

Everett and Peak have done more than talk since that chance encounter outside of Rep. Hamadeh’s office – they’ve teamed up to fight DHS’ deranged plans to detain thousands of human beings in ICE prison camps across Arizona For Everett, this has come with a cost. She was formally censured by the Republican Party of Maricopa County.

“I was censured by the party because I dare disagree with Trump,” she admits. “The ‘big tent’ party of Ronald Reagan has left the building, and that’s a problem.”

Despite the formal censure, Everett remains firm in her stance. What the Trump Administration is doing to undocumented people in this country is wrong, and she says she’ll continue to speak out. “I have paid a high price, but I would do it all over again,” Everett told SAM Special Correspondent Maritsa Georgiou (Grounded Podcast). For his part, Peak says his partnership with Everett has given him hope about the political future of the country.

Through Operation Liberty, The Save America Movement has been shining a light on DHS’ plan to set up ICE prison camps in communities across the U.S. After our crews visited Social Circle, Georgia, the city’s leadership announced they’ve cut water and sewer service to the massive warehouse ICE plans to use as a prison to house as many as 10,000 people. When SAM crews deployed to Arizona, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover told us that our organization is key to helping cities connect, organize, and fight back. And now, the Trump Administration has quietly paused plans to open these prison camps while new DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin scrutinizes the hundreds of millions of dollars Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski threw around in their sick power grab and spending spree.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again - this move by Trump and his cronies is a pause, not a surrender.

SAM is going to stay in this fight and make sure none of these prisons ever opens its doors or houses one human being. You can count on us to continue exposing the administration’s evil plans, organizing Americans to fight back and arming communities with the tools they need to win this battle.

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