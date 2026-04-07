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foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)'s avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)
Apr 7Edited

In the context of this very special post....

I live in the deep south, as an older white male, and the last of my line. Because I refuse to be considered to be MAGA, I've worn progressive messages EVERY DAY since sometime during Trump's first term. (Often shirt AND cap.)

But even in the nearby local village near my house, no one hates me for my beliefs. They generally ignore my shirts and caps, and are generally kind and respectful, as I make every attempt to be the same toward them.

Maybe there is hope....

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Fraser's avatar
Fraser
Apr 7

Great hopeful nugget!! Thanks! (Toronto)

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