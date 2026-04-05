Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Lisa Farlin's avatar
Lisa Farlin
Apr 5

It is hard to accept that humans can be so cruel, but I refuse to look away. Thank you SAM for bringing us the truth.

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Wolfgang Mehrmann's avatar
Wolfgang Mehrmann
Apr 5

America has nothing to be proud of at all, any more. It’s a shit hole country.

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