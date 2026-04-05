Today is Easter, the holiest day on the Christian calendar.

Christians across the U.S. are attending worship services, family gatherings and other community celebrations to mark the holiday that serves as the very basis of their faith. There will be families dressed in their Sunday best, hams served at generous luncheons and egg hunts to commemorate the day.

Easter is a joyous holiday, and perhaps nowhere more so than in Texas, home to 30,000 Christian churches and 20 million self-identified Christians. But a closer look at this holiday in Texas reveals two very different Easter stories unfolding side by side: one of Christians in churches and one of Christians in cages.

While Texas is home to more churches than any other state in the union, it is also home to the most ICE facilities in this country, 115 according to this analysis from NPR. Texas is detaining more human beings than any other state in this country, close to 20,000 according to this data from TRAC Immigration.

Texas is also detaining more children than any other state in the country. We’d love to tell you exactly how many children are being imprisoned by our federal government at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley or the Karnes County Immigration Processing Center in Karnes City, but the private for-profit companies that run them are not exactly known for transparency.

A startling disconnect between the words and teachings of Jesus Christ and the inhumane practices accepted by millions of American Christians. There’s something truly unsettling about the mental image of Christians singing Jesus Loves the Little Children from their pews while actual little children being held against their will, fed moldy, worm-infested food and denied access to basic medical care – all on the U.S. taxpayers’ dime.

The Save America Movement’s Steve Schmidt and Dr. Angela Rasmussen discussed the disturbing reports surfacing from Dilley live on Substack this week, along with guests Dean Blundell and Dr. Anita Patel. The stories being told by families who’ve been detained there are not only heart-wrenching, but stomach-turning.

So this is the consideration we’ll ask you to sit with today, on Easter Sunday. How many millions of American Christians can look the other way while our federal government treats human beings with abject cruelty. And as important as it is that we here at SAM call out that hypocrisy and name that moral duplicity – it is equally as important to lift up the Christians who are rejecting these horrifying policies outright.

980 miles west of Dilley, The Very Reverend Erika von Haaren leads Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Phoenix, Arizona.

Just a few weeks ago Operation Liberty and SAM’s special correspondent Maritsa Georgiou ( Grounded Podcast ) traveled to Arizona and sat down with The Very Reverend von Haaren who told us she believes fear is the driving force behind the division she’s seen in her community. Fear of the foreigner, fear of the stranger, fear of the unknown. For others, it is fear of the new planned ICE detention camps in nearby Surprise and Marana.

“I want to connect. I want to find what’s possible, and in that possibility to hope against hope that the Holy Spirit then will do some work for them to find in their faith a little more humanity and connection with humanity.”

The Save America Movement will also continue working to open eyes, hearts and minds. We will keep showing up, keep reporting and amplify the voices of concerned Americans everywhere. Keep watching this space on Substack and stay looped into SAM’s social media channels as we share more reports on Arizona’s fight.