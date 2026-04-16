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Crabby Canuck's avatar
Crabby Canuck
Apr 16

My biggest fear is whether soft Democrats (and even some not-so-soft ones) are going to be willing to a) bother to go to the polls, and b) be able to hold their noses while they vote. I'm concerned that the party hasn't gotten their shit together yet. And voting against something might be fine for some, but not enough for many who are more principled voters. I've been saying for ages that the Dem's have been showing up for a showdown holding a pop-gun and the ReThuglicans have an AR-15.

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Carol Bahrami's avatar
Carol Bahrami
Apr 16

I’ve mentioned this before…I read an article written when Orban lost that said many of his institutions were funded in such a way that could not be undone. If this is true, we need to understand this further. Obviously, it could serve our own issues. Can you help sus this out?

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