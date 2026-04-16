Viktor Orbán—the godfather of modern European illiberal democracy (or competitive autocracy), Vladimir Putin’s favorite Trojan horse into Western Europe, and the ideological North Star of the MAGA and CPAC—has just been swept out of power in a spectacular landslide.

After 16 years of suffocating authoritarianism, the Hungarian people handed him a massive, humiliating defeat.

The man who ousted him, Péter Magyar, didn’t do it by getting bogged down in endless ideological debates or by passing a political purity test. He did it by building a massive, unshakable movement of people power centered around one glaring, universal truth: your government is robbing you blind.

Magyar’s politics don’t honestly differ that much from Orbán’s Fidesz Party. But his message to the Hungarian people was simple enough to bring a country together.

His fight was about right and wrong. It was about exposing the shameful reality that the Orbán regime had transformed the state into a personal piggy bank, robbing ordinary taxpayers to enrich themselves, their families, and their loyalist cronies—both at home and abroad.

When you strip away the nationalist slogans, the bellicose bluster, and the culture wars, autocrats are almost always just common thieves with a better PR operation.

This is exactly what the Trump regime does to us every single day.

They want you constantly distracted by the daily circus. They want you exhausted by the whiplash of whatever deranged Truth Social post the Commander-in-Chief fired off at 3:00 AM, because while you are looking at the chaos, they are picking your pocket.

Look at the brazen corruption staring us in the face.

It’s the multi-billion-dollar Saudi payouts to family members while the administration bends American foreign policy to the whims of foreign despots. It’s the wholesale auctioning off of the federal government to billionaire donors and corporate Super PACs who get to write their own deregulatory rules. It’s putting grifters, podcasters, and unqualified loyalists in charge of massive public institutions just so they can dismantle them from the inside and hand the profitable scraps to their friends.

The MAGA movement is not a political philosophy. It is a kleptocracy with just one North Star: Donald Trump.

What happened in Hungary this week is not just a victory for the Hungarian people and for Europe; it is a profoundly useful blueprint for us. If we are looking for the singular issue to bring a massive, unstoppable coalition together to defeat this fascist movement, this is it.

We don’t need to agree on every single policy nuance. We just need to agree on the fundamental baseline of a functioning society: the American government should never be an ATM for a corrupt reality-television host and his sycophants.

When you zero in on the blatant, unchecked corruption without a hint of consequences awaiting the perpetrators, you strip away their manufactured armor, and the illusion of their invincibility shatters.

Autocrats desperately want you to believe their grip on power is permanent. Orbán believed that right up until the moment he was forced to concede on Sunday night—even after JD Vance flew all the way to Budapest to desperately try and save him.

The cracks are showing here at home. If we apply the same relentless, undeniable friction, we can chase these grifters out of Washington the exact same way. We can have a new, freer future.

Hungary just proved it.

America is next.

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