Back To The Future with Steve Schmidt & Michael Tomasky

Thank you Sandra Tuttle, Ms. H, V for Violet 🆘, Margaret Groves, Lisa Nystrom, and many others for tuning in!

For this interview, Steve Schmidt is joined live by celebrated columnist, commentator and writer Michael Tomasky. They discuss his provocative new book, "Killing Baby Hitler", in which a team of scientists travel back in time to do exactly what the title promises. It's funny, it's dark, and given everything going on right now, it feels a lot less like fiction than it should. Don't miss this conversation and be sure to check out Michael’s book at this link.

ICYMI, Save America Movement is joining the The Horizons Project’s Substack in saying: No ICE In The Cup.

No ICE In The Cup is a national call to action demanding the World Cup remain joyful, safe and secure for all to enjoy. This celebrated sporting event is an opportunity for Americans to embrace people from all over the world and celebrate with our immigrant communities – it is not a time for militarized forces to instill fear in our visitors, families, friends and neighbors.

Head to this post to learn more about the program and how to get involved.