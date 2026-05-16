This week, Epstein survivors—incredibly brave women including Jena-Lisa Jones, Roza, Dani Bensky, Courtney Wild, and Maria Farmer—sat down at West Palm Beach City Hall. Less than three miles from the mansion where the abuses took place, they delivered vivid, damning testimony under oath during a House Oversight shadow hearing.

They laid out exactly how this administration’s actions have allowed perpetrators to walk scot-free while endangering the survivors.

And the national media practically looked the other way.

Well, we don’t believe looking away from these abuses and the corrupt cover-up happening in front of our faces is an option.

That’s why, on Monday, the Save America Movement is officially joining forces with the Institute for Primary Facts to launch “Cover to Cover-Up”—an Epstein Files Filibuster.

Starting at 12:00 PM ET this Monday, May 18th, we are staging a 24-hour, uninterrupted live reading directly from the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files. We are bringing the much-needed attention to counteract the media’s silence.

We are broadcasting this directly from inside The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room—a 5,000-square-foot public installation in Tribeca housing all of the unsealed Epstein files. The physical reality of this room is absolutely staggering. It contains the pain of nearly 1,400 victims bound into almost 4,000 physical books.

This filibuster is an act of public memory and refusal: 1,400 minutes for 1,400 victims. But we aren’t doing this alone. The event will be anchored by Eliza Orlins and joined by a coalition of actors, activists, and leaders who actually stand with victims instead of running from them—including survivors, Sophia Bush, independent journalist Aaron Parnas, George Conway, and many more.

In 24 hours of continuous reading, we will get through roughly 3,000 pages. As David Garrett from the Institute for Primary Facts notes, that is less than one-tenth of one percent of just the files that have already been released.

The sheer magnitude of the evidence is as upsetting as it is overwhelming, and keeping national attention on it is exactly how we build the public pressure that leads to real accountability.

The 24-hour livestream will actively raise money for two incredible organizations doing the real work on the ground: RAINN and World Without Exploitation (WWE).

The Details: How to Join the Filibuster

When: Monday, May 18 at 12:00 PM ET through Tuesday, May 19 at 12:00 PM ET.

Where: The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room (101 Reade Street, New York, NY).

Admission: Free. You can reserve public tickets at [trumpepsteinreadingroom.com] .

The Livestream: We are streaming uninterrupted for 24 hours on the Save America Movement Substack and YouTube channel. Watch and share the stream here: [epsteinfilibuster.com]

Benefiting: RAINN & World Without Exploitation

They are banking on the assumption that you are too exhausted to pay attention to this disgusting story that they’ve tried so hard to cover up. We hope you will help us hold them accountable.