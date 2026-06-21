Well, we just wrapped up the one-year anniversary week of the Save America Movement. ...

This week, we celebrated the official one-year anniversary of the launch of the Save America Movement.

One year ago, we stepped directly into a void we were feeling in the opposition to Trump’s second presidency. While the legacy media, the big law firms, and big business was busy capitulating and the political class was cowering, a lot of people felt a paralyzing wave of distress.

So, over the last 365 days, we turned on the floodlights where they wanted total darkness.

We launched Operation Liberty: We put rapid-response vans on the pavement from Los Angeles to Chicago to Newark, breathing in federal tear gas to document ICE overreach and corporate prison abuses in high-definition when the mainstream media looked away.

We executed many Villains Campaigns over the past several months: We systematically targeted the regime’s enablers, generating enough public opposition to force the firings of people like Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi, and we hijacked the Grifter-in-Chief’s tacky $60 million UFC birthday spectacle right on the White House lawn.

We took on the media blackout: When the press got bored of the heinous Jeffrey Epstein files, we staged a massive, 24-hour continuous live filibuster, reading 3,000 pages of raw evidence out loud to force the truth into the open.

We built a digital army: Starting from zero, we racked up 22 million views across our social platforms and infiltrated the regime’s digital safe spaces by relentlessly trolling enablers like JD Vance into the political isolation he’s feeling now.

There’s a lot of scary shit happening in this country every single day. It’s true. But mourning the death of the legacy press or fearing the regime’s plans to mess with our elections and our democracy doesn’t solve any of those problems.

Building a lifeboat does. If we want to continue executing the activations that directly oppose the regime and the MAGA movement, if we want to launch Operation Vote Safe to protect Black and Brown voters from federal intimidation this fall, and if we want to ensure year two is even more relentless than year one, we need to fund the lifeboat.

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We aren’t going to get tired, and we ain’t gonna go away.