Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Peggy Ryan's avatar
Peggy Ryan
6h

Thank you for the work you’re doing!Keep building that lifeboat! Thank God for people like you!!🥰

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Ms. Jayne's avatar
Ms. Jayne
6h

SAM has done well, and I for one appreciate it! Fighting back is much better than capitulating, and it's obvious that the only ones coming to save us are We the People. It's great that DHS is giving away the properties they acquired for use as detention centers. However, I wouldn't put it past this regime to try again to build these places on the sly. This and election integrity are two areas I would like SAM to focus on. Thanks!

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