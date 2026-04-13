DEAD AIR: Cage Fights & Taunting the Pope with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell

“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran.” — Donald Trump, Truth Social, April 7, 2026 “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement.” — VP JD Vance, Islamabad, April 12, 2026. Five days later.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz on March 2 — 41 days ago. This morning, after peace talks collapsed, Trump announced he is blockading it.

You cannot blockade something that is already blockaded. That sentence is your whole week.

THE OWNERSHIP BRIEFING

(Because you can’t understand the journalism without understanding who paid for it)

ABC — Disney paid Trump $15 million to settle a lawsuit legal experts called meritless. The FCC threatened the network; they pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live.

CBS — Skydance/Paramount paid Trump $16 million. Their merger only cleared the FCC after the check was written. Bari Weiss is reportedly in talks to run CBS News.

NBC — Comcast is under active FCC investigation. Trump has called for their broadcast license to be revoked. They haven’t paid yet — meaning they’re the most threatened network still trying to do journalism.

Fox News — Murdoch-owned. Not investigated. Not threatened. Not sued. Clean regulatory record. State TV with better lighting.

CBS anchor John Dickerson asked his own network after the settlement: “Can you hold power to account when you’ve paid it millions?” That question sat in every Sunday greenroom today.

THE THREE STORIES EVERY SHOW SHOULD HAVE BEEN BUILT AROUND

STORY 1: THE CEASEFIRE THAT NEVER WAS — AND THE BLOCKADE OF NOTHING

On April 7, Trump posted on Truth Social: “Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran.” He declared it a “double sided CEASEFIRE” and said the U.S. was “very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE.”

That was a lie. The two sides announced completely different agreements to their own populations. Iran’s

Supreme National Security Council said the U.S. had accepted its 10-point plan — including Iranian control of the Strait, war reparations, full sanctions relief, and a halt to attacks on Lebanon. The U.S. said Iran agreed to open the Strait unconditionally. Israel said Lebanon wasn’t included. Pakistan’s prime minister said it was. Four days of ceasefire violations followed immediately.

Then Vance, Witkoff, and Kushner flew to Islamabad for 21 hours of talks that produced zero agreement. Vance held a three-minute press conference. One minute of remarks. Three questions. Thumbs up. Boarded Air Force Two.

Upon landing back in the U.S., Trump posted the blockade announcement: “Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran has blockaded the Strait since March 2. Traffic fell from 150 ships a day to between 10 and 20. Over 600 vessels are stranded in the Gulf. Trump is now blockading Iran’s blockade. The U.S. Navy would be physically preventing allied nations’ ships from entering a waterway Iran is already physically preventing them from entering. Analysts noted immediately that the announcement could be interpreted as an act of war by Iran — or as a Truth Social post. Nobody seems sure which.

The question no Sunday show asked: “Mr. Trump said almost all points were agreed to on April 7. Vance said no agreement was reached on April 12. Which one is true?”

STORY 2: VANCE AND KUSHNER WENT TO PAKISTAN WITH CONTRADICTORY POSITIONS AND IRAN KNEW IT IN ADVANCE

The U.S. sent a team Iran had publicly pre-rejected. Weeks before Islamabad, Iran told U.S. intermediaries through regional contacts that it refused to negotiate with Witkoff or Kushner again. The reason, as one source told CNN: “They stabbed them in the back.” Tehran regarded the two men as the architects of diplomatic deception — back channel talks used to gather intelligence before the February 28 strikes. Iran specifically requested Vance as the negotiating partner. Trump sent all three.

Then the internal contradiction exploded publicly before the talks even began. Vance insisted on zero Iranian uranium enrichment. Witkoff and Kushner had previously offered Iran the right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes with U.S. supply. Fox News reported Witkoff told the Iranians six weeks earlier: “The U.S. will give you all the uranium you want for peaceful purposes.” Vance’s position made that offer inoperative. The U.S. delegation walked into the most consequential U.S.-Iran meeting since 1979 with two irreconcilable positions they hadn’t resolved internally — and with two negotiators the other side had already told them it wouldn’t work with.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf, who led the Iranian delegation, said the U.S. “did not succeed in gaining the trust of the Iranian government.” Pakistan had to urge both sides to please maintain the ceasefire because neither committed to it on their way out.

The question no Sunday show asked: “Iran told U.S. intermediaries weeks before these talks that it wouldn’t negotiate with Witkoff and Kushner. Why did the administration send them anyway?”

STORY 3: VANCE CAMPAIGNED FOR A FOREIGN AUTOCRAT IN A NATO COUNTRY, POSSIBLY COSTING HIM THE ELECTION, FIVE DAYS BEFORE THE TALKS FAILED

On April 7, JD Vance flew to Budapest and appeared onstage at a Fidesz campaign rally for Viktor Orbán — the first sitting U.S. Vice President to publicly campaign for a foreign leader’s re-election in modern history. He told the crowd: “Will you stand for Western civilization? Then go to the polls on the weekend, stand with Viktor Orbán because he stands for you.”

Trump posted on Truth Social that his administration “stands ready to use the full Economic Might of the United States to strengthen Hungary’s Economy… if Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the Hungarian People ever need it.” That is a direct offer of U.S. economic resources contingent on a foreign election outcome. By any standard the U.S. applies to other nations doing this, it is election interference.

What happened: Post-Vance polls showed Orbán’s lead shrinking further. AtlasIntel — described as one of Hungary’s most accurate pollsters — showed Tisza at 52.1% to Fidesz’s 39.3% after the visit. Prediction markets gave Orbán a 28% chance of winning heading into today. Turnout has approximately 79–80% — a national record, the highest since Hungary’s democratic transition.. Analysts noted that the explicit foreign-endorsement optics may have activated undecided Hungarian voters already wary of the Trump-Kremlin-Orbán axis.

Orbán has blocked a €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine for over a year. Freedom House rates Hungary as only “partly free.” Transparency International ranks Hungary as the most corrupt country in the EU. These are facts about the man the U.S. Vice President flew to campaign for five days before failing at peace talks.

The question no Sunday show asked: “You campaigned for Viktor Orbán in Budapest on Tuesday. You failed at Iran peace talks in Islamabad on Sunday. Do you see a connection between how this administration spends its diplomatic capital?”

THE SHOWS — GRADED

1. MEET THE PRESS — NBC / Kristen Welker

Grade: D

Booking: Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel (exclusive), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D WA).

Welker opened with the Iran talks and correctly identified the dominant story. Credit. Then she didn’t use it.

The April 7 ceasefire claim — “almost all points agreed to” — was not put on screen next to the five-day collapse. The Vance-Kushner contradiction on enrichment was not raised. Iran’s advance rejection of Witkoff and Kushner was not mentioned. Vance’s three-minute non-press conference was treated as a normal diplomatic briefing.

The Cuba interview was a legitimate get — Díaz-Canel is the first Cuban leader on Meet the Press since Fidel Castro 67 years ago. But on the week that Iran peace talks collapsed, Trump announced a blockade of a closed strait, and Hungary held its most consequential election in decades, devoting significant airtime to Cuba is an editorial choice that favors access over urgency.

Rep. Byron Donalds framed the collapsed talks as Iranian intransigence. Nobody produced Trump’s April 7 claim that almost everything was agreed to, then asked Donalds to explain how both things can be true. Republican guests should not be able to spin a diplomatic failure without the specific documented facts being placed in front of them. Welker had those facts. She didn’t use them.

Corporate note: NBC is under active FCC investigation and hasn’t yet paid Trump. Of all five networks, they have the most structural freedom left. This performance is therefore the most inexcusable.

2. FACE THE NATION — CBS / Margaret Brennan

Grade: D+

Booking: Israeli Ambassador Michael Leiter, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), IMF Managing

Director Kristalina Georgieva, CBS polling director Anthony Salvanto.

The Georgieva booking was correct. The IMF managing director can speak with unmatched authority about what the Strait closure is doing to global inflation, food prices, and recession risk. The question she was ideally positioned to answer: “Trump said on April 7 that almost all points were agreed to. Talks collapsed five days later. What does that level of diplomatic incoherence do to global market confidence?” That question was apparently not asked.

Warner and Turner are both Intelligence Committee members with classified briefing access. The Lebanon ceasefire dispute — was Lebanon included in the deal or not? — is the specific factual disagreement that blew up the Pakistan talks. Neither senator was apparently pressed to answer it.

Leiter has appeared multiple times advancing the narrative that the war is working. He should have been asked: “Israel struck over 200 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after the ceasefire was announced. Iran says that’s a violation. Did the U.S. agree Lebanon was included in the ceasefire or not?” The available record does not show that question being asked.

Hungary: zero minutes. The blockade absurdity: not named.

Corporate note: CBS paid $16 million. The show reflects it.

3. THIS WEEK — ABC / Martha Raddatz

Grade: D

Booking: Iran war coverage, Vance Pakistan talks, national security analysis.

Iran was covered. The talks were covered. The specific lie at the center of it — Trump’s April 7 claim that almost all points were agreed — was apparently not the analytical spine of any interview.

Vance was in Budapest campaigning for Orbán on Tuesday. He was in Islamabad failing at peace talks on Sunday. That five-day arc — electoral interference work for a foreign autocrat, then the most important U.S. diplomatic meeting since 1979 — was not apparently connected on air.

The blockade of a closed strait: not identified as operationally incoherent. Hungary election: not covered. The Vance-Kushner contradiction: not raised.

Multiple sources indicate This Week featured national security analysts discussing whether the ceasefire holds — without any of them being asked whether the April 7 ceasefire announcement was accurate. Analyzing consequences without establishing causes is not accountability journalism. It’s political cover dressed up as expertise.

Corporate note: Disney paid $15 million. The FCC threatened ABC and they bent immediately. Raddatz is excellent. The institution she works for has already demonstrated its ceiling.

4. FOX NEWS SUNDAY — Fox / Shannon Bream

Grade: F

Booking: Former VA Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Kentucky Senate candidate Nate Morris (R), Harvard professor Arthur Brooks, French foreign ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux. Panel: Olivia Beavers, Michael Duncan, Doug Heye, Juan Williams.

Let’s work through this.

Youngkin has no current policy portfolio related to Iran, Pakistan, Hungary, or the Strait of Hormuz. His presence

provided a credentialed Republican face without requiring any uncomfortable questions.

Confavreux from the French foreign ministry is actually the most important booking of the morning across all five shows. France’s Macron called any military attempt to force open the Strait “unrealistic” and potentially illegal. France has been openly critical of U.S. strategy. Confavreux was positioned to answer: “Does France view the April 7 ceasefire announcement as having been made in good faith? Does France consider Trump’s blockade announcement credible?” Those questions were apparently not asked. A French foreign ministry spokesperson appeared on Fox News Sunday and was apparently not asked anything that would embarrass the Trump administration.

Arthur Brooks is a Harvard professor who writes about happiness and social fragmentation. He appeared on Fox News Sunday the week Iran peace talks collapsed, a naval blockade was announced for a strait that was already closed, and Hungary held its most consequential election in a generation. Brooks apparently discussed cultural themes. This is not a news program.

Khanna is one of the war’s sharpest critics. He was apparently not supplied with the specific documented facts — the April 7 lie, the Vance-Kushner contradiction, the three-minute press conference — that would have made his criticism forensic rather than general. Fox allows Democrats. Fox does not arm them.

The panel of Beavers, Duncan, Heye, and Williams discussed the political fallout of the failed talks without anyone being asked to name the specific lie at the center of them. Juan Williams provided the token liberal dissent. The structural ratio and the incentive architecture prevent accountability. Bream does not supply the predicate. The panel performs conflict. Nothing lands.

Corporate note: Fox is Murdoch. Not investigated. Not threatened. Not sued. The product is what no regulatory accountability looks like when deployed editorially.

5. CBS SUNDAY MORNING — CBS / Jane Pauley

Grade: F

CBS Sunday Morning ran its annual “Money Issue.” Home ownership, health insurance, Chinese EVs, American Girl dolls, Scarlett Johansson’s skincare line, roller coasters, and whether your phone is eavesdropping on you.

This week: Iran peace talks collapsed after 21 hours. The ceasefire is in doubt. Trump announced a blockade of a closed strait. Hungary held its most consequential election in 16 years featuring direct U.S. electoral interference. 3,500+ Iranians are dead. Thirteen Americans are dead.

CBS Sunday Morning: roller coasters.

CBS paid $16 million. The programming reflects the transaction.

THE FINAL SCORECARD

Zero out of five shows named the ceasefire lie. Zero challenged the blockade absurdity. Zero raised the Vance-Kushner contradiction. Zero covered Hungary with substance.

Three weeks of DEAD AIR. Same result every time.

THE FIVE THINGS NONE OF THEM COVERED

1. “Almost all points agreed” vs. “No agreement reached” — five days apart. Trump’s April 7 Truth Social post is on the record. Vance’s April 12 press conference is on the record. Not one Sunday show moderator asked a single guest to reconcile them.

2. A blockade of a closed strait is not a blockade. The Strait of Hormuz has been closed since March 2 — 41 days. Traffic is down from 150 ships a day to 10-20. Over 600 vessels are stranded. Trump’s “blockade” either means the U.S. military physically occupies Iranian coastal territory (ground invasion) or it means nothing. Not one Sunday show anchor forced a guest to specify which.

3. Iran told the U.S. in advance it wouldn’t negotiate with Witkoff and Kushner. CNN reported regional sources told the U.S. weeks before Islamabad that Iran regarded those two as the architects of pre-war deception. The U.S. sent them anyway. This is either deliberate insult or catastrophic incompetence. Zero shows named it.

4. Vance and Kushner held irreconcilable positions before the talks began. Vance: zero enrichment. Witkoff and Kushner’s prior offer: uranium for civilian use. Fox News reported the contradiction the day before the talks. Zero Sunday shows made it the spine of their Iran coverage.

5. The U.S. Vice President campaigned for a foreign autocrat five days before failing at diplomacy. Vance in Budapest on April 7. Vance in Islamabad on April 12. Trump offered U.S. economic resources contingent on a foreign election result. This is, by any standard the U.S. applies elsewhere, election interference. Zero shows connected the two events or named what Trump’s offer was.

THE BIG PICTURE

The Trump administration announced a ceasefire that both sides immediately disputed the terms of. Sent a negotiating team the other side had publicly rejected. Sent that team with internally contradictory instructions. Got nothing after 21 hours. Announced a blockade of something that has been closed for six weeks.

And across five Sunday shows — twenty-plus guest segments, hundreds of minutes of airtime — the specific lie at the center of all of it was never named.

“The ceasefire announcement said almost all points were agreed. The talks collapsed five days later with nothing agreed. Were those claims accurate?”

That question. On every show. Asked to no one.

Disney paid $15 million. CBS paid $16 million. NBC is under FCC investigation. Fox is Murdoch’s.

The most basic accountability question of the week received zero minutes on any of the five major American Sunday news shows.

That’s not a coincidence. It’s a system.

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