Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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DEAD AIR: Cornered Rats with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell

Plus, Operation Liberty Heads Back to California
The Save America Movement's avatar
The Save America Movement
May 02, 2026

Thank you Jersey Jean, Bob Fleischman, Mary Kostanski, Nancy Werner Mosley, and many others for watching. Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell tackled Pete Hegseth’s Hill meltdown, Scott Jennings’ loss of control on CNN, and that fact that ICE is getting rich off human suffering in California City. Exactly the reason why, the Save America Movement is headed back to California on Monday, May 4th.

We’ll join demonstrators calling for all of California’s ICE prisons – including California City – to be shut down. It is a massive statewide protest organized by No Camps CA. No Camps CA is a coalition of more than 40 partner organizations committed to abolishing these inhumane prison camps. If you live in the state, we invite you to join us on Monday at ICE detention centers and offices across California. You can head to No Camps CA’s Instagram, linked here, to find a protest near you and learn more about how to participate.

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