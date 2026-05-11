DEAD AIR: False Idol with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell

Thank you Donna Dupont, Annabelle, Susan Callahan, John Angus Clark, Michael Matson, and many others for tuning into Dead Air. Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell covered Trump’s Sunday meltdown, the 22-foot gold Trump statue that is, we're assured, absolutely not a golden calf. Plus, they react to the trailer for Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's new reality show. Don’t miss it.

Plus, tune in tomorrow at 12pm ET for Steve Schmidt’s conversation with Fighting Democrat Congresswoman Adelita S. Grijalva.