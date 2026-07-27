DEAD AIR: Fourth Estate Failures with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell

Thank you Donna Dupont, Mama K, V for Violet 🆘, Honey Badger, Barniclebetty, and many others for tuning in. Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell tore into the disastrous White House Correspondent’s Dinner and took a deep dive into ICE's shoddy hiring practices and spoke with former CBP officer turned immigration advocate Jenn Budd about why hiring loose cannons and throwing them on the street with little training is not a bug of the program, it's a feature. Plus -- heard those rumblings about trouble at the DNC? There's a lot to unpack there. Check it out now if you missed it live.

Tonight at 6pm ET, Repairers of the Breach are kicking off something big. Live from Washington, a coalition of faith leaders launches a national call for 100 days of mobilization ahead of the midterms, as Republican-led efforts to restrict ballot access ramp up across the country. Bishop William J. Barber, II, Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, and Rev. Dr. Hanna Broome will break down why it's so important and how you can get involved. Watch it live right here on Substack or on YouTube.