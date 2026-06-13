DEAD AIR: Happy Birthday, Loser! with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell

Thank you Jeanne Elbe, sandy bassett, HJ, Barniclebetty, Margaret Groves, and many others for tuning in and sticking with us through our audio hiccup. Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell never hold back and today they covered: Trump interrupts a nap just long enough to declare his undying love for high inflation, Bill Pulte gets voted off the island and speaking of islands -- did Ivanka Trump just Marie Antoinette herself into triggering an Albanian civil war? All this and more. Check it out now if you missed it.

Plus, we’ve been plastering Trump’s face all over Capital this week. Tonight, if you’re in DC you may want to keep your eyes on the skies as we have another little pre-birthday surprise for our Grifter-in-Chief.