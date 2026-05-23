DEAD AIR: Holier than Thou with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell

Thank you Chris Resists, CO, Stephanie Gibbs Dunlap, Pamela, Constitutional Guardian, and many others for tuning in. Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell bring in guests who connect threads you won't find anywhere else. SAM Science Chair Dr. Angela Rasmussen and Hell Bent author Brian Recker break down how billionaires like Bezos, the rise of Christian nationalism, and the Ebola outbreak are all part of the same story. These four connect it all. Do not miss it.
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