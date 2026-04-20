DEAD AIR: Kash is Trashed with Steve Schmidt & Dean Blundell

Thank you Sandra Steffen, V for Violet 🆘☢️⚠️, Barbara Shields, Barniclebetty, Rhonda Foster, and many others for tuning in live to Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell’s conversation. They covered Kash’s crash out (including a $250M lawsuit he filed today), Pete Hegseth’s hysterics and the CNN story that no one is paying attention to and everyone should be. Plus, they debuted our new Kash Patel posters. Enjoy.
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