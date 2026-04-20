Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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DEAD AIR: Kash is Trashed with Steve Schmidt & Dean Blundell

A Look at Trump's Liquor Cabinet
The Save America Movement's avatar
The Save America Movement
Apr 20, 2026

Thank you Sandra Steffen, V for Violet 🆘☢️⚠️, Barbara Shields, Barniclebetty, Rhonda Foster, and many others for tuning in live to Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell’s conversation. They covered Kash’s crash out (including a $250M lawsuit he filed today), Pete Hegseth’s hysterics and the CNN story that no one is paying attention to and everyone should be. Plus, they debuted our new Kash Patel posters. Enjoy.

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