DEAD AIR: Life's Not Fair with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell

Thank you Stephanie Munoz, Robert Jaffee, Honey Badger, Laurel Fairchild, ThomasM2265, and many others for tuning in! It’s no surprise that Trump’s “Great American Fair” was a flop. Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell get into it today on Dead Air. 7 states are a no-show, the ferris wheel is on the fritz and the ICE CREAM HAS MELTED. Plus, Steve and Dean tear apart Megyn Kelly's hideous racist rant against Haitians and take a deep dive into the progressive primary sweep we saw in New York this week. Does it mean the entire Democratic party is about to take a big step to the left? Check out their conversation now if you missed it live.