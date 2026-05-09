DEAD AIR: Lil Marco's Big Trip with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell

Thank you Bre Phillips, Catherine Mommsen, Geraldine A. V. Hughes, Donna Dupont, Ann Kramer, and many others for watching Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell’s conversation. They covered everything from Trump's motorcade plowing through the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to Marco Rubio's audience with the Pope. Plus, José Olivares joined them to discuss his recent reporting on ICE hiring a firm accused of torture to track down undocumented children. Please check it out.
Tomorrow, we’re back with our weekly Iran War update at 11am ET with Steve Schmidt, The Ken Harbaugh Show and Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance.
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