Save America Movement

Save America Movement

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

DEAD AIR: Means to An End with Steve Schmidt, Dean Blundell & Dr. Angela Rasmussen

If you missed it live, watch their conversation now
The Save America Movement's avatar
The Save America Movement
May 04, 2026

Thank you Mandy Ohman, Sarah E. Burr, Jeanne Elbe, the real pambo, Geraldine A. V. Hughes, and many others for tuning into Dead Air. Steve Schmidt, Dean Blundell and Dr. Angela Rasmussen got into Tucker Carlson’s NYT interview and his 2028 aspirations, Casey Means' nomination for Surgeon General being pulled, the Fox News contributor being floated as her replacement, and the violent FBI arrest of a 78-year-old scientist last week. If you missed it live, catch it now.

Thanks for reading Save America Movement! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Save America Movement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture