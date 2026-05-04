DEAD AIR: Means to An End with Steve Schmidt, Dean Blundell & Dr. Angela Rasmussen

Thank you Mandy Ohman, Sarah E. Burr, Jeanne Elbe, the real pambo, Geraldine A. V. Hughes, and many others for tuning into Dead Air. Steve Schmidt, Dean Blundell and Dr. Angela Rasmussen got into Tucker Carlson’s NYT interview and his 2028 aspirations, Casey Means' nomination for Surgeon General being pulled, the Fox News contributor being floated as her replacement, and the violent FBI arrest of a 78-year-old scientist last week. If you missed it live, catch it now.
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