DEAD AIR: No Sanitizing Sinners with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell

Thank you James T Duffield, ArleneMach, Judyne Quimby, Tracy Toner, Nancy Werner Mosley, and many others for tuning in. Today Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell are back with a few choice words for the political establishment, which has cast its morals and ethics aside to canonize Lindsey Graham after his death. Plus, proof of life from Sen. Mitch McConnell but will his new photo and statement be enough to satisfy his critics -- and more importantly, his CONSTITUENTS who are counting on him to do his job? Check it out now if you missed it live.

Plus: Sometimes the fascism is in the fine print.

You have until TODAY to make your voice heard on this rule change, which will allow Trump and his cronies (and them alone) to control $1.1 TRILLION in federal funding meant to help improve your lives, communities and health.

Head to this link to tell Russ Vought what you think about this naked power grab.