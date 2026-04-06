DEAD AIR: Praise Be to Chaos with Steve Schmidt & Dean Blundell

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.” — Donald J. Trump, Truth Social, Easter Sunday morning, April 5, 2026

Let’s set the scene for this Easter Sunday, because the Sunday shows aired into one of the most consequential news environments of the decade and you deserve to know exactly what they did with it.

This week, on or just before the Sunday shows went to air:

🔴 An F-15E Strike Eagle — America’s most capable fighter jet — was shot down inside Iran. An A-10 was also hit. Two Black Hawk search-and-rescue helicopters were struck by Iranian fire. The IRGC claimed it destroyed multiple U.S. transport aircraft during the rescue. A colonel was behind enemy lines for 48 hours. Iran put a $60,000 bounty on his head and called on civilians to capture him.

🔴 3,531 people have been killed in Iran since Feb. 28. Of those, 1,607 were civilians. At least 244 were children. Thirteen American service members are dead. The administration that told us Iran’s military was “100% destroyed” lost an F-15, an A-10, and had two Black Hawks shot up in the span of 24 hours.

🔴 Pete Hegseth prayed for “overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy” in the name of Jesus Christ at a Pentagon worship service. His invited preacher, Doug Wilson, believes America should be a Christian theocracy and wants to ban Catholic Masses and processions in public. And this week, on Good Friday — one of the most sacred days in Christianity — Hegseth’s Pentagon held a Protestant-only service with no Catholic observance of any kind, for the first time in the living memory of a Pentagon employee who has worked there since 1980.

🔴 Trump posted “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards” on Truth Social on Easter Sunday morning, threatening to bomb Iran’s civilian power grid on Tuesday, and signed off with “Praise be to Allah” — while simultaneously claiming the war is a divinely mandated Christian mission.

These were not minor stories. These were the stories of the week. Now let’s go show by show and find out which ones had the guts to say so.

Spoiler: not many. Grade accordingly.

🏛️ THE OWNERSHIP BRIEFING

Who Holds the Leash — And How Tight

Before we grade journalism, we grade the structural conditions that produce it. Because every one of these shows operates inside a corporate ownership structure that has already demonstrated — in writing, in dollar amounts, on the public record — how far it will go to accommodate the subject of its coverage.

ABC (This Week) — owned by Disney. Paid Trump $15 million to settle a lawsuit that multiple legal experts called meritless. FCC threatened the network; ABC canceled Jimmy Kimmel Live.

CBS (Face the Nation, CBS Sunday Morning) — owned by Skydance/Paramount. Paid Trump $16 million. Merger only cleared FCC after the check was written. Reportedly in active talks to install Bari Weiss as head of CBS News. Their new editorial ombudsman is a former Hudson Institute conservative.

NBC (Meet the Press) — owned by Comcast. Under active FCC investigation for DEI. Trump has publicly called for NBC’s broadcast license to be revoked. Comcast has not yet paid. They are therefore operating under the most direct active threat of any network still attempting accountability journalism.

Fox News (Fox News Sunday) — owned by Rupert Murdoch. Not investigated. Not threatened. Not sued. Completely exempt from the regulatory apparatus being used as a weapon against every other broadcast network. The one network that functions as state TV gets state protection.

CBS anchor John Dickerson asked his own network, live on air, after the settlement: “Can you hold power to account when you’ve paid it millions?”

That question is the invisible fourth guest on every Sunday show panel.

THE THREE STORIES THAT DEFINED THIS WEEK

And the Accountability Standard Every Show Should Be Graded Against

📍 STORY ONE: THE F-15 SHOOTDOWN — THE LIES THAT PRECEDED IT AND THE RESCUE USED TO BURY THEM

Here is what we know, on the public record, before Sunday morning:

Trump said during his April 1 primetime address: “They have no anti-aircraft equipment. Their radar is 100% annihilated. We are unstoppable as a military force.”

Hegseth has repeatedly claimed U.S. forces have achieved “overwhelming air dominance” over Iran.

Two days later, Iran shot down an F-15E Strike Eagle — the most capable American fighter jet in the theatre. Also hit: an A-10 Thunderbolt. Also damaged: two Black Hawk rescue helicopters struck by Iranian ground fire. The IRGC claimed it destroyed multiple U.S. transport aircraft during the 48-hour rescue operation. Iran put a $60,000 bounty on the missing colonel’s head and asked civilian shepherds to capture him.

Trump said nobody was killed or wounded in the rescue. Iran said its fighters destroyed two C-130s and two Black Hawks. Both cannot be true.

The human cost of the broader war: Human rights monitors report 3,531 killed in Iran so far, including 1,607 civilians and at least 244 children. Thirteen American service members are dead. The first American fighter jet has been downed inside Iran. Easter Masses in Dubai have been canceled. The UAE’s air defenses have intercepted nearly 500 ballistic missiles and 2,100 drones.

The rescue was a remarkable military achievement. It was also the administration’s most potent evidence that the “100% air dominance” narrative is a lie — because you don’t need a 48-hour rescue mission involving CIA deception operations and a massive firefight if you have “overwhelming air superiority.”

Every Sunday show that ran the rescue as a triumph without naming the lie that preceded it failed this story.

📍 STORY TWO: “OPEN THE FUCKIN’ STRAIT” — THE POST, THE CONTRADICTIONS, AND THE INTERNATIONAL LAW QUESTION NOBODY ASKED

Here is Trump’s complete Truth Social record on the Strait of Hormuz over six days:

April 1 (primetime address): “The countries of the world that receive oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage. They must grab it and cherish it.” Also: “The United States imports almost no oil through the Hormuz Strait and won’t be taking any in the future. We don’t need it.”

April 3 : “With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE. IT WOULD BE A ‘GUSHER’ FOR THE WORLD.”

April 4 : “Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!”

April 5 (Easter Sunday, before 9 a.m.): “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

In 96 hours, Trump said: it’s other countries’ problem → we’ll take the oil → all hell will rain down on them → open the fucking strait, crazy bastards, praise be to Allah.

These are four irreconcilable positions from the same man about the same subject in the same week. Not different framings. Not strategic ambiguity. Incoherence — from the commander-in-chief of an active war that has now shut down 20% of the world’s oil supply, spiked global gas prices past $4 per gallon, and prompted 41 countries to hold a crisis summit that the United States was not invited to attend.

International law reality that no show named: Targeting Iran’s civilian power grid constitutes a potential war crime under the Geneva Conventions. Over 100 U.S.-based legal experts have said so publicly. Middle East Eye reported it. Switzerland’s defense minister said the attacks already underway violate international law. The Pope called the war “atrocious.” France’s president called any attempt to forcibly open the Strait “unrealistic” and potentially illegal.

The “Praise be to Allah” sign-off: On the same morning his Secretary of Defense is framing this as a Christian holy war against Muslim enemies, the president signed an ultimatum with an Islamic phrase. Either as mockery of Islam during wartime, or as incoherent improvisation — both interpretations represent a disqualifying breakdown in presidential communication about an active military conflict.

Every Sunday show that did not name the four contradictions, identify the war crime question, or ask what “Praise be to Allah” means coming from a Christian nationalist president failed this story.

📍 STORY THREE: HEGSETH’S HOLY WAR — THE PRAYER, THE PASTOR, AND THE CATHOLIC EXCLUSION

Here is the documented record, in sequence:

March 25: Hegseth leads the first Pentagon evangelical worship service since the Iran war began. His prayer:

“Almighty God, who trains our hands for war and our fingers for battle... Snap the rod of the oppressor, frustrate the wicked plans, and break the teeth of the ungodly. By the blast of your anger, let the evil perish... Give them wisdom in every decision, endurance for the trial ahead, unbreakable unity, and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy. Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness... let justice be executed swiftly and without remorse, that evil may be driven back, and wicked souls delivered to the eternal damnation prepared for them. We ask these things in bold confidence in the mighty and powerful name of Jesus Christ.”

The attending preacher: Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins. Previous invited preachers include Doug Wilson — a Christian nationalist who believes America should be a theocracy and has explicitly called for banning public Catholic Masses, Marian processions, and Corpus Christi devotions. Americans United for Separation of Church and State has now filed a federal lawsuit over these services.

April 3 (Good Friday): Pentagon sends an email to 3,500+ employees: “Just a friendly reminder: There will be a Protestant Service (No Catholic Mass) for Good Friday today at the Pentagon Chapel.” A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed it was the only service scheduled. No separate Catholic service of any kind — the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion — was offered. A Pentagon employee who has worked there since 1980 told reporters it was the first time in their memory a Catholic service wasn’t available on Good Friday.

Roughly a quarter of U.S. military personnel identify as Catholic. The Archbishop for the Military Services, Timothy Broglio — who appeared on Face the Nation this Sunday — has publicly declared the Iran war unjust under Catholic just war doctrine.

The contrast that should have been the story: Pope Leo XIV, on Palm Sunday: “Brothers and sisters, this is our God: Jesus, King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.” The Pope was speaking directly about this war. He was speaking directly about Hegseth’s prayer. That contrast — the sitting Secretary of Defense invoking Jesus to pray for “overwhelming violence against those who deserve no mercy” while the Pope says Jesus “rejects the prayers of those who wage war” — is one of the most significant theological and political confrontations of the year.

Every Sunday show that did not connect Hegseth’s “overwhelming violence in Jesus’ name” prayer to the Catholic exclusion, the Doug Wilson connection, and the Pope’s explicit counter-message failed this story.

THE SHOWS — GRADED HARD

1️⃣ MEET THE PRESS — NBC / Kristen Welker

Final Grade: D+

The Booking: Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) on the $1.5 trillion military budget. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY). Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA).

Story One (F-15 / Lies): Khanna pointed out Trump was “cursing” at Iran on social media while troops were under fire. Credit. But nobody put Trump’s “100% air dominance” quote on screen next to the F-15 shootdown. That’s not journalism. That’s courtesy.

Story Two (Strait Post): Khanna mentioned the post. Welker acknowledged it. Nobody read the four contradictory Trump statements back-to-back, nobody asked about international law, nobody asked what “Praise be to Allah” means from a Christian nationalist president. One mention. Then the show moved on.

Story Three (Holy War / Catholic Exclusion): Zero. The Secretary of Defense prayed for “overwhelming violence in the name of Jesus Christ” and the Pope specifically rebutted him from St. Peter’s Square. The Pentagon excluded Catholics from Good Friday worship for the first time in living institutional memory. Meet the Press aired none of it.

The MAGA Lie That Sailed: Lawler said Congress would take “necessary action” if the war drags on. Nobody asked what action, what timeline, what constitutional mechanism — given that a War Powers Resolution already failed 47-53. Lawler got a free platform to imply accountability that does not exist.

The Lie About Air Dominance: Available. On the record. Unused.

Corporate Note: Comcast is under FCC investigation. NBC is the network most directly threatened without yet having capitulated financially. Welker is the anchor with the most structural freedom left. This performance is therefore the most inexcusable. She had the most room. She used the least of it.

2️⃣ FACE THE NATION — CBS / Ed O’Keefe (sitting in for Brennan)

Final Grade: D

The Booking: NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, retired Gen. Frank McKenzie (former CENTCOM commander), Democratic Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland, Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Catholic Archdiocese for the Military Services.

Let’s pause on that last name. Archbishop Broglio. The head of the Catholic Church’s military archdiocese. The man who has publicly declared this war unjust under Catholic just war doctrine. On Face the Nation. On Easter Sunday. The week the Pentagon excluded Catholics from Good Friday services. The week Hegseth prayed for “overwhelming violence in the name of Jesus Christ.” This week the Pope told the world that Jesus “rejects the prayers of those who wage war.”

And Face the Nation apparently used Archbishop Broglio’s Easter Sunday appearance to discuss... the pastoral care of service members. Not the Pentagon’s exclusion of Catholic services. Not Hegseth’s evangelical worship services run by a pastor who wants to ban Catholic Masses in America. Not the Pope’s explicit condemnation of the war that Hegseth is calling a Christian holy mission.

The most important figure booked on any Sunday show this week was used to do theology softballs on Easter Sunday while the most urgent Church-State confrontation in modern American military history went unreported.

Story One (F-15 / Lies): McKenzie was the right booking — a former CENTCOM commander can speak with authority about the “100% air dominance” lie. Whether O’Keefe pressed him on that specific false claim is unconfirmed in available transcripts. The opportunity existed. The follow-through is uncertain. That uncertainty is itself a failure.

Story Two (Strait Post): The Strait crisis was referenced as a news development. Trump’s four contradictory statements in 96 hours were not treated as the story. The “Praise be to Allah” sign-off: not mentioned.

Story Three (Holy War / Catholic Exclusion): This is the catastrophic failure. Broglio was in the chair. The Hegseth prayer is on the record. The Catholic Good Friday exclusion happened 48 hours earlier. The Pope’s Palm Sunday rebuttal happened six days earlier. Ed O’Keefe had the Archbishop of the Military Services on Easter Sunday and apparently did not ask him directly: “Did you see Hegseth’s prayer for ‘overwhelming violence in the name of Jesus Christ,’ and is that the Christianity of the service members you represent?”

That question, unasked, is journalistic malpractice dressed up in an Easter Sunday tie.

Corporate Note: CBS paid $16 million. Their future news chief may be Bari Weiss. Skydance’s ombudsman is a Hudson Institute conservative. The Broglio booking — that close to perfection, that far from execution — is what $16 million buys.

3️⃣ THIS WEEK — ABC / Martha Raddatz

Final Grade: D-

The Booking: Iran war coverage, F-15 rescue, Strait of Hormuz.

Story One (F-15 / Lies): This Week covered the rescue. It was framed as an American triumph — which the rescue itself genuinely was. What was not covered: the A-10 that was also shot down. The two Black Hawks struck by Iranian fire. The IRGC’s claim that U.S. transport aircraft were destroyed in the rescue operation. Iran’s claim that multiple aircraft were lost. Trump’s assertion that not a single person was hurt — a claim that contradicts Iranian reports and has not been independently verified. Most critically: This Week did not put Trump’s “their radar is 100% annihilated, we are unstoppable” quote from Wednesday next to the Friday shootdown and ask any guest to reconcile them.

Story Two (Strait Post): The profanity-laced ultimatum was the news environment in which This Week went to air. Based on available records, ABC’s Sunday show treated the Strait as a policy question rather than a presidential communications crisis. The four contradictions were not named. “Praise be to Allah” was not analyzed. The international law question was not asked.

Story Three (Holy War / Catholic Exclusion): This Week had no apparent treatment of Hegseth’s evangelical holy war framing, the Catholic Good Friday exclusion, or the Pope’s direct rebuttal. Raddatz has covered wars. She knows what Hegseth’s “overwhelming violence against those who deserve no mercy” prayer means in a military context — it is the kind of language that makes America’s Muslim-majority allies question whether they are in an alliance or a crusade. Qatar, Oman, and other Gulf partners hosting U.S. bases are watching Hegseth invoke Jesus to justify killing people who share their faith. That is a live national security threat. This Week did not name it.

The Regime Change Frame That Goes Unchallenged — Every Week: Raddatz asked about “who leads Iran next” framing again this week without once naming it as what it is: the United States selecting the government of a sovereign nation it bombed without congressional authorization. That’s empire. Name it.

Corporate Note: Disney paid $15 million. The FCC threatened ABC and ABC folded on Kimmel immediately. Raddatz is a great journalist inside an institution that has already demonstrated it bends. This week’s grade reflects that Raddatz had three enormous stories — the lies about air dominance, the holy war framing, and the Easter Sunday profanity ultimatum — and covered them as weather.

4️⃣ FOX NEWS SUNDAY — Fox / Shannon Bream

Final Grade: F

The Booking: Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA), Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), UN Ambassador Mike Waltz on Iran’s uranium stockpile.

Let’s just lay it out.

Story One (F-15 / Lies): Fox covered the rescue as unambiguous triumph. “WE GOT HIM!” was the frame. The A-10 loss: not mentioned. The two struck Black Hawks: not mentioned. Iran’s claim of destroyed U.S. transport aircraft: not mentioned. Trump’s claim that nobody was wounded: repeated without verification. Trump’s “100% air dominance” claim from Wednesday: not put next to the Friday shootdown. Auchincloss called the war a “strategic failure.” Fox’s panel spent the following segment explaining why he was wrong. The ratio of administration-validating commentary to critical analysis was approximately 5:1.

Story Two (Strait Post): Fox covered Trump’s “Open the Fuckin’ Strait” ultimatum — but as decisive leadership. The profanity was authenticity. The threat to bomb civilian power plants was leverage. The “Praise be to Allah” sign-off: not analyzed. The four contradictory positions in 96 hours: not named. The international law question: not raised. Fox reporter Trey Yingst interviewed Trump, who said he thinks there’s a “good chance” of a deal by Monday. Fox aired it. Fox did not note that Trump has issued and then abandoned five consecutive deadlines. The sixth deadline, therefore, was presented as credible.

Story Three (Holy War / Catholic Exclusion): Fox News has been airing Hegseth’s evangelical framing approvingly for weeks. His “overwhelming violence in the name of Jesus Christ” prayer was treated as inspiring leadership, not a constitutional crisis. The Catholic Good Friday exclusion: not mentioned. Doug Wilson — the preacher Hegseth invited to the Pentagon who wants to ban Catholic public worship — not mentioned. The Pope’s specific condemnation of exactly the kind of prayer Hegseth gave: not mentioned.

Fox News Sunday devoted significant airtime this week to Easter and faith content. It did not apply any of that faith content to examining whether a Defense Secretary praying for the “eternal damnation” of Muslim enemies is compatible with the Constitution’s establishment clause.

The Waltz Uranium Segment: Waltz discussed seizing Iran’s highly enriched uranium — a plan that, per the Washington Post, would require flying excavation equipment into Iran and building a runway. Ground forces. Inside Iran. That’s an invasion. Fox asked when. Fox did not ask whether.

Corporate Note: Fox is Murdoch. No FCC investigation. No settlement. No threat. The show is the regulatory exemption made editorial. It’s not journalism. It’s the product of the deal.

5️⃣ CBS SUNDAY MORNING — CBS / Jane Pauley

Final Grade: F

The Booking: Feature magazine programming. Easter Sunday content.

3,531 people are dead in Iran, including 244 children. Thirteen Americans are dead. A colonel was behind enemy lines for 48 hours with a $60,000 bounty on his head. The Secretary of Defense prayed for “overwhelming violence in the name of Jesus Christ.” The Pentagon excluded Catholics from Good Friday worship. The President posted “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards” on Easter Sunday morning.

CBS Sunday Morning aired feature content.

We’re not going to spend more time on this than it deserves. CBS Sunday Morning is a magazine show. It is not designed for this. But CBS paid Trump $16 million, and on the most consequential Easter Sunday in modern American military history, their Sunday morning broadcast ran lifestyle segments.

The one note: CBS Sunday Morning has recently covered food insecurity and the Trump administration’s decision to kill the government’s annual hunger report. That is important. It’s also not the story of a president threatening war crimes on social media at 7 a.m. on Easter.

Corporate Note: CBS paid $16 million. Bari Weiss may run their news division. The magazine show that might once have run an Easter feature on religion and war, on the week the Pope directly condemned the Iran war and the Pentagon excluded Catholics from Holy Week — ran magazine content instead. The check explains the editorial.

Week 2 Overall Score: 0 out of 5 shows fully covered the three biggest stories of the week.

🔥 THE FIVE THINGS NONE OF THEM COVERED

1. The “100% Air Dominance” Lie Has a Body Count. Trump said Wednesday that Iran “has no anti-aircraft equipment” and U.S. forces are “unstoppable.” On Friday, Iran shot down an F-15E — the first combat loss of a U.S. fighter jet inside Iran in this war. An A-10 was also downed. Two Black Hawks were hit. Iran claims multiple transport aircraft were destroyed. The lie and its consequence are both on the record. Zero Sunday shows put them side by side.

2. Hegseth’s Preacher Wants to Ban Catholic Mass in America. Doug Wilson — the Christian nationalist pastor Hegseth brought to pray at the Pentagon — advocates for a theocratic America that would ban public Catholic Masses, Marian processions, and Corpus Christi devotions. He preached at the Pentagon while the Secretary of Defense was excluding Catholic Good Friday services from that same building. Not one Sunday show drew this connection.

3. The Pope Spoke Directly to This War — and Nobody Covered It. Pope Leo XIV’s Palm Sunday homily was an explicit condemnation of exactly what Hegseth is doing: “Jesus rejects war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.” The Pope was speaking to the head of American military forces who had just prayed for “overwhelming violence in the name of Jesus Christ.” That is a theological and political confrontation of historic proportions that received zero analytical Sunday show airtime.

4. 244 Children Are Dead. The Sunday Shows Said “3,500 Killed.” Human rights monitors report that at least 244 children have been killed in Iran by U.S.-Israeli bombing. The first major strikes on Feb. 28 killed over 100 school children in a single day. The Sunday shows reference the death toll in aggregate. They do not say “children.” They do not say “school.” The human specificity of the civilian catastrophe — the detail that makes an unauthorized war into a moral emergency — is consistently omitted.

5. Easter Masses Were Canceled in Dubai Because of This War. Catholic, Orthodox, and evangelical churches in the UAE canceled Easter Sunday services because of the Iran war. American parishioners in the region couldn’t observe the Resurrection this morning. On the same morning Hegseth’s Pentagon excluded Catholic Good Friday worship. On the same morning Trump signed “Praise be to Allah” onto a bombing threat. On the same morning Face the Nation had the Archbishop of the Military Services in the chair and apparently didn’t ask him about any of it.

🧭 THE BIG PICTURE — WEEK 2

Here’s what these five shows collectively did on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026:

They covered an active war in Iran. They covered the F-15 rescue as triumph. They referenced the Strait of Hormuz crisis. They did the Easter panel segments.

Here’s what they didn’t do:

They didn’t name the lie that preceded the shootdown. They didn’t put Trump’s four contradictory Strait positions side by side. They didn’t ask whether threatening civilian power infrastructure is a war crime. They didn’t ask what “Praise be to Allah” means from a Christian nationalist. They didn’t connect Hegseth’s holy war prayer to the Pentagon’s exclusion of Catholic services to the Pope’s direct rebuttal. They didn’t say 244 children are dead.

ABC paid Trump $15 million. CBS paid Trump $16 million. NBC is under FCC investigation. Fox is owned by Trump’s closest media ally.

And on the most consequential Easter Sunday in modern American history — a morning when the President of the United States threatened to bomb civilian power plants in a country 3,500 of whose citizens are already dead, while his Defense Secretary runs a Christian nationalist holy war that has now excluded the faith tradition of a quarter of the U.S. military from Good Friday worship — the Sunday shows collectively produced one partially critical segment from Ro Khanna, one unused Archbishop, and a lot of nodding.

Hegseth prayed that God would send “wicked souls to the eternal damnation prepared for them.”

The Sunday shows are not sending anyone to eternal damnation.

But they are sending the public into Monday morning without the information they need to understand what is being done in their name.

That’s its own kind of damnation. And unlike Hegseth’s prayer, this one’s entirely preventable.

📌 THE DEAD AIR WEEKLY FORMAT

DEAD AIR runs every Monday on DeanBlundell.Substack.com.

Five shows. Every week. Three stories that mattered. Grades without mercy. The corporate context that explains the journalism. And the stories they buried — because somebody has to dig them up.

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Democracy doesn’t die in darkness. It dies in a Sunday morning greenroom where the Archbishop is in the chair and nobody asks the question.

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