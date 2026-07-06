DEAD AIR: Red, White Supremacists & Blue with Steve Schmidt & Dean Blundell

Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Barbara Leach, the real pambo, Donna Dupont, V for Violet 🆘, and many others for tuning into Monday’s DEAD AIR with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell.

Lots to go over in this episode, including the disaster that was Trump’s 4th of July speech and the “white power” rally held by a bunch of guys too chicken to show their faces and own their abhorrent beliefs.

If you missed today’s live airing, you can check out the replay above.

If you’ve been following Steve Schmidt for any length of time, then you know just how much he wants to see Sen. Lindsey Graham handed his walking papers. Who can blame him? Graham is among the worst of Trump’s sycophants and he’s never once put the needs of the people of South Carolina above the wants of his Dear Leader.

Be sure to join us Wednesday at 12pm ET for a special Fighting Democrats livestream with the woman who is going to send Sen. Graham packing in November — Annie Andrews. This is the right time and she is the right candidate to retire Lindsey Graham, so let’s all get behind her campaign. Don’t miss it!