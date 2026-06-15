DEAD AIR: Ringside Siesta with Steve Schmidt & Dean Blundell

Thank you Robert Jaffee, ThomasM2265, 🌺KimberZ🌺, Diana Jo, Gail Dragoo, and many others for tuning in! We can't blame Donald Trump for getting some shut-eye during the UFC fights staged in honor of his 80th birthday -- the rest of us didn't want to see that mess, either. Today Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell tear into the monstrosity that took place this weekend at the White House: from the weigh-in at the Lincoln Memorial to the bitcoin grift to the leaked DMs that have Eric Trump scrambling on X. PLUS: Team Trump limps away from the negotiation table with a truly head-scratching agreement to end the war with Iran. Is this "The Art of the Deal", Don? SAD!

In case you missed it, here’s another peek at SAM’s birthday gift to the Grifter-in-Chief.

Plus, tomorrow at 12pm ET, Steve Schmidt talks to writer Michael Tomasky. They discuss his provocative new book, "Killing Baby Hitler", in which a team of scientists travel back in time to do exactly what the title promises. It's funny, it's dark, and given everything going on right now, it feels a lot less like fiction than it should. Don't miss this conversation.