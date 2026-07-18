DEAD AIR: The Bar Is In Hell with Steve Schmidt, Dean Blundell and Tara Palmeri

Thank you Wolfgang Mehrmann, Jersey Jean, Ann Kramer, Sass-writer, MLR, and many others for tuning in. Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell tackled Pentagon Pete's plans to provide gender-affirming care to the troops and the ex-wife of the ICE Agent who shot and killed Joan Sebastian Guerrero exposing him as a violent loser who should never have been given a gun. Tara Palmeri of The Red Letter also joined to talk about Todd Blanche's humiliation in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Epstein Survivors. Oh, and did you see Sen. Jon Ossoff's masterful takedown of DNI nominee Jay Clayton? If competence is your thing (and it's definitely Steve's) then you need to watch. Thanks to everyone who signed back on to watch after our audio issues!

And if you’re in Washington, DC this week, keep an eye out for Uncle Scam. He just might be showing up where you least expect it.