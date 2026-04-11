Thank you Jackie Resists, Pamela, Donna Dupont, Mama K, Nancy B., and many others for tuning into Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell covering the stories nobody else is touching. The Pentagon threatened the Pope, ICE lies in Minneapolis were exposed (and we have the footage), and there's an automatic draft registry nobody told you about. Don't miss it.
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DEAD AIR: The Bully and the Pulpit with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell
The Stories the Rest of the Media is Ignoring
Apr 11, 2026
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