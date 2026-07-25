DEAD AIR: The Mitch Sitch with Steve Schmidt, Dean Blundell and Dr. Angela Rasmussen

Thank you Angie T, V for Violet 🆘, Nancy B., Debby B, 2 Cat Lady, and many others for tuning in. Kentucky’s Senior Senator is a real man of mystery. Mitch McConnell hasn’t been seen in public for 40 days and you know Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell had something to say about it. Plus: SAM Science Chair Dr. Angela Rasmussen takes on the Cyclospora lettuce outbreak expands to 9 states. Can we link Donald Trump’s blatant corruption to a crippling stomach bug that may have already hit more than 11,000 Americans? You betcha. Check it out now, if you missed it live.

Dead Air exists to talk about the stories the media is ignoring, the stories that the Trump administration wants dead and buried. Last night the press gathered again to bend the knee to Trump at the second White House Correspondent’s Dinner. Here’s a taste of Steve Schmidt’s shaming of those journalists who attended.

“What was clear from watching last night’s depravity was that Donald, though claiming “he alone could fix it,” never would have had the chance to destroy the White House and light the world on fire without the American media.”

Read the whole article here. If you want to support SAM producing shows like Dead Air, making the connections to corruption, holding the capitulators accountable and telling the stories Trump wants killed, consider becoming a paid subscriber.