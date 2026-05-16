DEAD AIR with Steve Schmidt & Dean Blundell

Thank you Assemblywoman Debra Mazzarelli, CO, Jersey Jean, Observer, 🌺KimberZ🌺, and many others for tuning into Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell on Dead Air. The old South is making its last stand, in courtrooms, statehouses, and gerrymandered maps. The ACLU is suing to stop Tennessee from breaking up Memphis, South Carolina called an emergency special session, and Alabama is redrawing lines the Supreme Court already struck down once. They get into all of it.

Tomorrow, the Save America Movement will stream live from 4 - 6 pm ET with a screening of the documentary Bad Faith 2026: Christian Nationalism in Power, followed by a live discussion with William J. Barber, II, Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, Lisa Sharon Harper, and Dr. Robert P. Jones. Together, they’ll examine Christian Nationalism’s plot to turn our democracy into a theocracy and how it could damage this country for generations to come. Do not miss it.

Plus, it’s a big week for SAM! On Monday at noon, the Save America Movement is officially joining forces with the Institute for Primary Facts to launch “Cover to Cover-Up”—an Epstein Files Filibuster.

Starting at 12:00 PM ET this Monday, May 18th, we are staging a 24-hour, uninterrupted live reading directly from the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files. We are bringing the much-needed attention to counteract the media’s silence.

The event will be anchored by Eliza Orlins and joined by a coalition of actors, activists, and leaders who actually stand with victims instead of running from them—including survivors, Sophia Bush, independent journalist Aaron Parnas, George Conway, and many more.

The 24-hour livestream will actively raise money for two incredible organizations doing the real work on the ground: RAINN and World Without Exploitation (WWE).

We are streaming uninterrupted for 24 hours on the Save America Movement Substack and YouTube channel.

Watch and share the stream here: [epsteinfilibuster.com]