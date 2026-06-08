DEAD AIR with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell

Thank you Bre Phillips, Jacqueline Dorinda Maddox, Donna Dupont, Ann Kramer, Rhonda Foster, and many others for tuning in! Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell covered it all, from Scott Pelley’s bombshell interview with the New York Times, to Trump’s temper tantrum on Meet the Press and his plans to attend tonight’s NBA Finals game in the Big Apple. If you didn’t catch it live, check it out now.

But that’s not all we have in store for the President this week. If you’re in DC, keep your eyes peeled for our birthday gift to the Commander-in-Grift. Here’s a sneak peek.