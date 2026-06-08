Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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DEAD AIR with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell

Plus a preview of what SAM has in store for Trump's birthday weekend
The Save America Movement's avatar
The Save America Movement
Jun 08, 2026

Thank you Bre Phillips, Jacqueline Dorinda Maddox, Donna Dupont, Ann Kramer, Rhonda Foster, and many others for tuning in! Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell covered it all, from Scott Pelley’s bombshell interview with the New York Times, to Trump’s temper tantrum on Meet the Press and his plans to attend tonight’s NBA Finals game in the Big Apple. If you didn’t catch it live, check it out now.

But that’s not all we have in store for the President this week. If you’re in DC, keep your eyes peeled for our birthday gift to the Commander-in-Grift. Here’s a sneak peek.

If you're an avid watcher of Dead Air, consider supporting its production by becoming a paid subscriber!

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