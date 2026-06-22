DEAD AIR with Steve Schmidt, Dean Blundell, Jennifer Welch & Angie "Pumps" Sullivan

Thank you CO, Stephanie Munoz, James T Duffield, KittyKat Lo, Donna Dupont, and many others for tuning in. Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell were joined by Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan of the I’ve Had It podcast and they did not hold back. They covered Trump’s grotesque White House makeover, his reflecting pool debacle, JD Vance’s so-called diplomacy and so much more. If you didn’t catch it live, please check it out now.

Plus, our Fighting Democrat series continues tomorrow at 2:15pm ET. Steve Schmidt will speak with Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland. Raskin is not only taking aim at Trump's unprecedented corruption, but at the "super pardon" that acting AG Todd Blanche is trying to hand both Trump and his corrupt family members.

If you want more great interviews with Fighting Democrats and shows with guests like Jennifer & Pumps, please consider supporting our production by becoming a paid subscriber.