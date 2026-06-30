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Anthony j. Santo's avatar
Anthony j. Santo
7h

This commentary makes a very important point. Local elections, including school boards and budgets, reflect low voter participation. It is critical that we who see the danger of MAGA, inform ourselves about the candidates in all local elections and vote down all MAGGATS, voting for the most progressive candidates at all levels.

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Robert Kain's avatar
Robert Kain
4h

Following USMC duty in Vietnam I returned to USA to settle in Laguna Beach, a prettier version of Surf city USA. I surfed, played volleyball on the beach then became a dept chair at a middle school in rapidly developing Irvine. I absolutely was in heaven Skiing Mammoth and June Mts in winter, and celebrated my volleyball beach life. Vietnam was unpopular so hippies arrived. Political understanding by beachgoers was blurred by drug use, unless you supported Jerry Brown who was a one man political dynamo (with gf Linda Ronstadt) to represent more earthy democratic values. Conservative opinions of beachgoers was a reflection of a population that considered change a threat. Arnold the body builder was smart and married a democrat to make his presence cerebral and credible. Issues of substance were less pleasant than catching a good wave. Thinking about public transportation was unpopular. I hated to think of selling my '69 Jaguar XKE. As smog thickened, water in the Feather River Dam project became dry with loss of mountain water melt, green belts disappeared as Time, Inc, purchased land for housing to replace nature, free admission college programs were too expensive for the state budget, yet the booming California economy with overpopulation was a conservatives dream. Presently fires are proof the land has been overpopulated.

The only time conservative thought was challenged was at school board or community planning meetings. As department chair I began to communicate more with teachers who loved children and expressed concern about quality of life issues like more biking trails, preserving green belts and Title 9. I departed California and my dream life because I realized I was part of the problem. My return to Massachusetts found similar issues confronting nature and a reluctance by politicians to solve unpopular issues like clean water and forest preservation. We need strong, educated leaders and we must remove Citizens United from destroying our votes.

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