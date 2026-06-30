Huntington Beach is a real postcard kind of town. 10 miles of beaches, a world-famous pier, bonfire pits and frisbee dogs. Huntington Beach is California – so much so that it’s earned the nickname “Surf City, USA”.

Caption: Huntington Beach’s Iconic 1,850 feet pier

But here’s a fact about Surf City that you won’t find touted on its sleek website: It’s become a MAGA power center.

In 2023, three MAGA city council candidates rode a red wave right into City Hall, ousting the remaining Democrats. There hasn’t been a Democrat elected to Huntington Beach’s city council since.

So what happened after Huntington Beach decided to elect a gang of Trump-worshipping clowns to its city council? They got the circus, of course – complete with the MAGA-approved culture wars starter kit: a battle against Pride flags, an attempt to label books about pregnancy and puberty as “porn” and a lawsuit forcing schools to tell parents if their student has decided to identify as transgender.

Now, we wouldn’t want to give you the unfair impression Huntington Beach’s self-dubbed “MAGA-nificent 7” are against everything – so here’s something they did vote in favor of just this month: approving a full hard liquor license for a Bikini Bar located close to an elementary school. The vote came as – according to reporting from Voice of OC – “police report more than six dozen calls for service in the past decade related to the business – including two reports of rape.”

Gotta protect those kids, right?

Here’s the thing: MAGA’s takeover over American politics and culture didn’t just come top-down from Donald Trump.

The reason it’s been so effective – and so insidious – is because MAGA recognized the power of local elections early on. It knew that installing loyalists in every city council and every school board was a winning strategy. It set about taking over American cities one by one, using the power of low turnout and voter apathy to seed dangerous MAGA ideologies into even the most innocuous municipal posts.

This very same play is how we’re going to win America back.

Caption: SAM Steering Committee Members Billy Ray and Steve Schmidt with Rep. Dave Min in Huntington Beach

That is why SAM Steering Committee Members Steve Schmidt and Billy Ray – along with California Congressman Dave Min – made it a priority to travel to Huntington Beach in May to speak in support of Democratic City Council Candidates there. The Save America Movement understands the power of local elections. We understand how culture and ideologies can be shaped community by community until a local movement becomes a national force.

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Steve’s right – the “Surf City 4”, as they’ve been dubbed – Erin Spivey, Brenda Glim, Ben Davis and Taryn Palumbo – have guts. It’s going to take those guts to beat back the slate of MAGA bullies who’ve taken over their town. Erin, Brenda, Ben and Taryn are not willing to cede Surf City to these wackos just like the rest of us are not willing to cede our precious communities. We’re going to take this country back, local post by local post.

So if your Mayor is MAGA? Vote them out.

If your City Manager is MAGA? Vote them out.

If your School Board member or your Public Works Commissioner or even your dog catcher is MAGA?

Vote them out.

A new wave is about to come to Surf City and communities all over this country. America, it’s time for a wipeout. If you want to help us ensure that wipeout happens, please consider upgrading to a paid subscriber today.

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