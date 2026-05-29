Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Patricia Baron's avatar
Patricia Baron
8h

Thank you SO much for being in this fight. Where are all the news outlets? The mainstream media? The papers? The networks? SAM is the only organization of which I am aware that fearlessly, consistently shows up. Americans need to know this atrocious story, about the abominable cruelty that is being committed with our tax dollars. I'd love to see some ads plastered all over the region, as well as some commercials blaring on Fox News for the misguided fools who support this atrocity to see.

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Janet Wilson's avatar
Janet Wilson
8h

Who is safeguarding the safety of girls and women in detention in this camps? They cannot be safe from the goons in face gaiters. What will you find, America, when a light is shone on these dark places?

Folks should post to the GEO group Facebook page and the GEO group YouTube videos.

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