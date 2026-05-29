Inside Delaney Hall, a 1,000-bed privately-run ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, detainees have been on a hunger and labor strike since last Friday.

They are not being fed. They are not being given sanitary living conditions. Activists report rotten frozen food and, last week, live worms found in meals. People are being denied toilet paper. Congressman Jerry Nadler says food portions are small and “very often” contain maggots.

Senators and Members of Congress who toured the facility described filthy bathrooms, abusive guards, and inadequate medical care, and reported that detainees are being threatened with deportation not to their home countries, but to Ebola-stricken nations like Uganda and the DRC.

This week, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill was denied entry. Senator Andy Kim was pepper-sprayed by federal agents as he tried to accompany her.

The facility is run by GEO Group, one of the largest private prison companies in the world, under a 15-year, $1 billion contract the Trump administration signed in February 2025.

Just yesterday, the President of the United States called the people outside Delaney Hall “fake” and “paid.” And just yesterday, notorious Customs and Border Patrol Sector Chief Greg Bovino was seen landing at Newark airport, likely to consult on harsher protest crackdown tactics the likes of which led to the murders of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

The only people getting paid at Delaney Hall are those working for GEO Group ($1B of your tax dollars) to feed detainees worm ridden food, deny them care and verbally abuse them.

A detainee has already died there.

Yesterday, we spoke with organizer Durga Sreenivasan and Allan Michael Marrero, a man who survived ICE detention and came out the other side to tell us what it’s really like inside.

Allan’s story starts the way so many of these stories do, not at a border, not with a crime, but at a routine green card appointment at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan. He went with his husband Matthew in November 2025. He never came home that night. No criminal history. A well-documented asylum process already underway. Taken for 6 months.

Allan was held at Delaney Hall, he knows first hand how those people inside feel and what those GEO Group officers are capable of. And what Allan told us about the GEO Group officers running that facility needs to be heard.

SAM’s Operation Liberty is going to Delaney Hall today. We’ll be there all weekend and here’s how you can help.

We are going because bearing witness is not optional. Operation Liberty exists to document, to stand with communities, and to make sure the people inside those walls are not forgotten and the people outside the walls protesting are protected.

If you are in the New York/New Jersey area: come.

Consider donating to families of detainees & local organizer:

Direct to Families- Linktr.ee/SupportOurFamilies

Grocery Store Gift Card Fund- GiveButter.com/GroceryCards

Commissary Fund- GiveButter.com/commissaryfund

Pantry Bags- Food4NJ.org

If you can’t be there: share this post & support our work.

Tell people what is happening at Delaney Hall. The administration is counting on silence and for people to believe the Liar in Chief. Don’t give it to them.