Ninety-nine days before Americans vote in the midterm elections, the President of the United States went to the Supreme Court to ask for the power to decide who receives a ballot.

In March, Donald Trump signed an executive order that attempts something no president has ever successfully done. It instructs federal agencies like Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration to compile their own lists of who they consider eligible to vote.

It then orders the United States Postal Service to refuse to deliver a mail-in ballot to anyone whose name does not appear on those federal lists. It threatens to cut off federal funding to any state that won’t hand its voter rolls over to the government. And it directs the Justice Department to prioritize prosecuting the state election officials it decides have sent ballots to the wrong people.

The federal government would build the list. The mail carrier would enforce it. And the officials who run our elections — the county clerks and secretaries of state, most of whom you have never heard of and who have done this quiet work for decades — would face federal prosecutors if they didn’t fall in line.

In this country, we have never let the president decide who gets to vote. It’s built into the Constitution for a reason, and the Constitution is explicit: the running of elections belongs to the states.

The Founders, presciently, wrote in a deliberate firewall, built by people who had just fought a war to escape a king, against the most effective tool that authoritarian leaders have used to hold onto power.

That is why the courts have stopped this order at every turn. A federal judge blocked it in June. This past Saturday, a federal appeals court upheld that block. Twenty-three states and the District of Columbia are in court fighting it right now. Even the judge on that appeals panel whom Trump himself put on the bench would not give the president everything he demanded.

The administration’s own solicitor general could do little more than call the ruling “indefensible” and ask the Supreme Court to override everyone.

Every version of this — the executive orders, the SAVE Act stalled in Congress, the primetime address earlier this month — is meant to create chaos and uncertainty around our elections. All of it is built on the claim that American elections are riddled with fraud. That claim has been examined, re-examined, litigated, and audited for years. It has never been proven, because it isn’t true.

There is no epidemic of fraud. There is only a man who cannot accept the results of elections he doesn’t win, and who is now trying to change who gets to participate in the next one.

The attacks on the mailbox, the ballot box, and the courthouse are testing every wall at once, betting that we cannot defend all of them — that somewhere in the sheer volume of it, one of these efforts slips through.

Maybe one will. The Supreme Court could act within days, and we have learned not to make predictions about this Court. But here is what does not depend on nine justices: whether the rest of us are paying attention. Whether we understand that a fight over Postal Service regulations is actually a fight over self-government. Whether, when they try to make you afraid, or make you tired, or make the whole thing too complicated to follow, you refuse to look away or be disenchanted with the project of American democracy.

That refusal is the only thing that has ever stopped this kind of power grab. Not a clever legal argument. Not a norm. The People must be informed, and unwilling to be governed by a man who believes he gets to choose the electorate.

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