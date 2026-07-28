Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
8h

This better be a hard NO!!!

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Janice's avatar
Janice
6h

They will keep throwing things at us to prevent us from voting but we’ll keep pushing back. It’s our right to be able to vote.

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