Drain the Slush Fund with Steve Schmidt with Sen. Elissa Slotkin

Thank you CO, Pamela, Deborah J., CR Burnett, 4grands, and many others for tuning in. Better not count those chickens before they hatch, January 6ers. Fighting Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin is going to make damned sure you don't get a dime of taxpayer money now or ever. The Michigan Senator joined Steve Schmidt to talk about her new "Drain The Slush Fund Act", Trump's naked and never-ending corruption, the War in Iran and more. If you didn’t catch it live, please check it out now.

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