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Janet Wilson's avatar
Janet Wilson
10h

I take it there are no investigative journalists left in America. This is the kind of story they used to live for.

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Lynn Johnson's avatar
Lynn Johnson
6h

I use to work with the Gov. selling shipboard cable to the ship yards. Everything, including the ships to be built went out to bid. Every vendor used, went out to bid. They traded the building of them from East Coast to West Coast to make sure it was fair. All of that was to keep the Gov. from cheating and giving their buddies the jobs and yet here we are watching them do exactly that. It's against the law and they all should be indicted and arrested. I remember the Purchasing Agents weren't allowed to take gifts unless your company name was on it, such as calendars, rulers etc.

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