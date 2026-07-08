You are paying more for almost everything right now. Groceries, rent, insurance, a tank of gas — all of it higher than it was a year ago, and the people running Washington keep telling you to be patient.

“The best is yet to come,” they say.

We think you deserve to know where $220 million of your money went. The Summer of Scam continues this week as we dive into Trump’s Cabinet of Corruption. First up: Kristi Noem.

Last year, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem approved a $220 million taxpayer-funded advertising campaign whose ostensible purpose was to convince migrants to leave the country, and whose actual star, again and again, was Kristi Noem.

In the signature spot, she rode a horse through the pines near Mount Rushmore in a cowboy hat, warning, “You cross the border illegally, we’ll find you.”

If you spent ANY time in an airport last year, you’ve likely seen some of the ads. Yeah, you paid for those.

Here is the first problem. Contracts like this are supposed to go through competitive bidding, so that the government gets the work done at the best price (they are your tax dollars, after all).

This one didn’t.

Reporting has since shown that Noem simply handpicked the contractors, bypassing the process that exists to protect taxpayers. When one Homeland Security employee suggested a company that would do the job for less, he was reportedly hauled into an office and screamed at until he fell in line.

Here is the second problem. When Senator John Kennedy asked her, under oath, whether the president had personally approved spending $220 million on television ads featuring her, Noem said yes. She said it three times.

The president’s answer, days later, was four words: “I didn’t know about it.” Then he fired her.

One of them was lying to the American people. And while deciding who is likely to a bigger liar between Donald Trump and Kristi Noem is a task none of us would like to undertake Trump is still the president, and Noem isn’t the DHS Secretary anymore.

She has been handed a really, really exciting new title — “special envoy” for something called the Shield of the Americas — and quietly shuffled off. And nobody has answered the only question that actually matters: where the hell did the $220 million go?

So we went looking. What we found is worse than the $20,000 horse.

Roughly $77 million went to a Republican consulting firm in Louisiana, run by a former Trump campaign advisor. The largest share of the contract, about $143 million, went to a single company created to oversee the entire project: Safe America Media, which, according to public records, was set up just days before the deal was finalized.

It has no website. Its address is blurred out on Google Maps. And when our team tracked that address down, it did not lead to a media company, or a production studio, or an office of any kind. It led to a house. A quiet suburban house — blinds drawn, gutters full, mailbox stuffed — registered to a secretive Republican operative. And, unsurprisingly, nobody came to the door when we knocked.

Of that $143 million, government filings account for only a sliver actually spent putting ads on the air: something on the order of $15 million. The single subcontractor anyone has managed to identify received about $226,000 and, our reporting found, is run by a man married to Noem’s own top spokeswoman at the time.

Which leaves roughly $128 million — nine figures of your money — with no public explanation at all.

This is what self-dealing looks like when it stops bothering to hide. A pot of public money, justified by an “emergency,” steered without competition to a tight circle of political friends and a shell company that appears to exist mostly as an address on a house with the blinds down.

Meanwhile, the ads themselves got a fraction of the budget.

This happened while you were being told to tighten your belt. While the price of everything climbed, a member of the president’s Cabinet moved a quarter of a billion dollars of your money toward her friends, told the Senate under oath that the president signed off, lost her job when he said he didn’t, and that’s that. Still, months later, not one missing dollar has been accounted for.

We are not willing to let it fade. That is the whole point of what we’re calling the Summer of Scam: to keep the receipts on the table, and to keep asking the question the powerful are counting on you to forget.

If $128 million can vanish into a blurry house in the suburbs and no one so much as loses a night’s sleep, it will happen again, and again, with your money.

We put the entire investigation on video. Watch it. Share it. Make people look at the house.

This is the kind of reporting almost no one else is doing anymore, the unglamorous work of following the money all the way to the doorstep. It’s paid for by readers, not billionaires. If you want more of it, consider becoming a paid subscriber. It’s how we keep the receipts coming.

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They are betting you’ll get tired before they get caught. Let’s prove them wrong.

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