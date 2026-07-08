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MOBILIZER's avatar
MOBILIZER
9h

This is an excellent piece of work. I would like to see it get even wider attention. I wonder if SAM could merge its resources with other powerful journalists who work in this lane, like Judd Legum. I don't know if grifting is in fact a principal driver of voter discontent, but it is certainly a potential tip of the spear. Independent media and journalists need to muscle up to get much more attention.

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Steven G.'s avatar
Steven G.
10hEdited

Steve, this is just a minor example of what’s so needed with investigating and ultimately having criminal prosecutions under hopefully will be our next Attorney General, Jack Smith!

I give to SAM every month because of your great work!

Thank you for your daily inspiration and it’s such a pleasure to be part of this Substack community here and at The Warning along with Dean Blundell’s feisty group!

BTW, I purchased in time one of your T-shirts that was worn proudly this year for July 4th! Seen and liked on my FB page by many!

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