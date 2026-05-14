Save America Movement

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FDD's avatar
FDD
4m

Yet another horrifying move…

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Marg Chauvin's avatar
Marg Chauvin
1h

GEO group doesn't have a stellar reputation, perhaps a reflection of the leadership? Can things get worse at ICE?

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