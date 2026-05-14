Say hello to David Venturella.

David here has just earned the distinction of being named as Acting Director of ICE, which we find very curious. You see, before he was put in charge of arresting migrants and handing out multi-million dollar checks to private prison companies, he worked for GEO Group – one of the largest private prison companies in the country, with 19 ICE facilities across the U.S. In fact, David oversaw business development for GEO Group. And since GEO Group’s business is locking up human beings for profit, you can only imagine how he helped sweeten those stock prices.

David Venturella’s appointment isn’t a conflict of interest, it is the conflict of interest. One that serves as a prime example of the corruption, greed and cruelty that have become hallmarks of the Trump Administration. Any time you see someone like David ascend to a position of power in this government, the first question you should ask yourself is who is getting paid? Because in Donald Trump’s America, someone is always getting paid.

“When incarceration is tied to revenue, people become commodities, not human beings.” That’s what Fighting Democrat Rep. Adelita Grijalva (AZ-07) told SAM’s Steve Schmidt in a live interview this week.

Rep. Grijalva is right. The men, women and children behind bars in this country’s network of private, for-profit prisons have been reduced to line items in David’s spreadsheets. People with lives and families and dreams turn into numbers on GEO Group, GardaWorld and CoreCivic’s earnings reports.

The fact that a private prison insider now calls the shots at ICE isn’t a coincidence. Expect these companies to get much richer before accountability arrives and shuts the entire gravy train down.

This is why the Save America Movement and No Camps CA are dedicating our time, energy and resources to spreading the word far and wide about what’s happening to people inside these detention facilities. Human pain turned into profit. “I know people who’ve been there, personally. I know what they’ve suffered. I know what they do to people in there,” says Michelle Arkin with No Camps CA. That’s why she’s out here fighting and why she won’t stop until this abuse ends.

At least 50 people have died in ICE custody or detention since the start of Donald Trump’s second term and the Save America Movement and No Camps CA will not let you -- or anyone -- forget it. You can’t claim ignorance about what’s happening inside these facilities. We won’t let you.

You have a choice: take an active stand against this cruelty or cosign it with your silence. If you’re ready to make the right choice, join us at thesaveamericamovement.org.

Thanks to all the SAM supporters who let us know that they wrote and called California lawmakers to demand they take up SB995: The Masuma Khan Act. Today we got the good news that it’s cleared committee and is headed to another vote.

As a reminder here’s what The Masuma Khan Justice Act calls for:

Strengthened state oversight of all detention facilities, including the ability to conduct surprise inspections

Fines for violations of state law inside facilities, up to $25,000 a day if violations are not corrected

Suspension or revocation of permits for facilities that fail to meet health, safety and labor standards

We’ll keep you posted on how to keep supporting Masuma’s fight.