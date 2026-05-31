HAPPENING NOW: Tensions Flare At Delaney Hall
Riot Police Are On Scene at the New Jersey Detention Facility Where Migrants Allege Cruelty and Abuse
An update from our crew at Newark’s Delaney Hall, where protestors are clashing with ICE, state and local law enforcement in the streets while detainees are on a labor and hunger strike behind bars. New video from the scene below:
Other updates:
Riot police are now on scene and tear gas is being deployed into the crowd
Mounted police on horseback have been called in for crowd control
Several self-identified “Proud Boys” turned up to join a group of more than two dozen pro-ICE demonstrators. Law enforcement set up barricades to keep the pro and anti-ICE groups separated
SAM’s crews report tensions are high on this 9th night of protests. We’re going to stay on the scene and bring you new information as it develops.
Save America Movement is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This isn’t Sherrill’s fault. Thank the Project 2025 crew for this one. This is just the beginning.
Thanks for the great work Ana! (Toronto)