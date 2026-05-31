An update from our crew at Newark’s Delaney Hall, where protestors are clashing with ICE, state and local law enforcement in the streets while detainees are on a labor and hunger strike behind bars. New video from the scene below:

Other updates:

Riot police are now on scene and tear gas is being deployed into the crowd

Mounted police on horseback have been called in for crowd control

Several self-identified “Proud Boys” turned up to join a group of more than two dozen pro-ICE demonstrators. Law enforcement set up barricades to keep the pro and anti-ICE groups separated

SAM’s crews report tensions are high on this 9th night of protests. We’re going to stay on the scene and bring you new information as it develops.