A little under a month ago, the Save America Movement and Eliza Orlins in partnership with The Donald J. Trump & Jeffrey Epstein Reading Room, held a 24-hour marathon reading of the Epstein Files. More than 60 participants from across the country and around the world took turns reading from those depraved pages, hour after hour, because the victims deserve to be heard and the man at the center of those files deserves to be exposed. We said then that we weren’t done. We meant it.

This weekend, the predator in chief is throwing himself a birthday party. Not a quiet dinner. A UFC cage match on the South Lawn, a grotesque display of strength staged on the people’s property. And he picked Flag Day to do it, the one day set aside to honor the red, white, and blue and everything it’s supposed to stand for, draped over a spectacle built to make a weak man look strong.

So the Save America Movement is spending the weekend showing his True Colors. We’ve already postered his face all over town with one word, LOSER, and one simple fact: a 31% approval rating. We’re geotargeting ads all weekend to everyone attending his birthday party, the UFC fan fest, and every White House event, reminding them exactly how historically unpopular he is, because nothing wounds a fragile man like the numbers. And tomorrow night, we’ll be shining his big fat ol’ mug across DC in lights he can’t ignore.

Our friends at The Donald J. Trump & Jeffrey Epstein Reading Room have opened another pop-up in DC, and it’s bigger and better than ever. The receipts are all there, on display, in his own backyard. And this time there are birthday postcards waiting for you, joining the ones already pouring in from around the country tying Trump to his good friend Jeffrey Epstein.

If you’re in DC this weekend, stop by. Bring a friend. Write Jeffrey’s BFF a birthday card he won’t soon forget.

And if you can’t make it in person, skip his spectacle entirely: SAM and the First Amendment Committee are streaming Rise Up, Sing Out on June 14th at 7:30pm ET, with Bette Midler, Rufus Wainwright, and Jane Fonda among the performers.