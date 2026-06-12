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Anth's avatar
Anth
12h

Steve Schmidt: I freakn love you brother. Happy and so proud to be a member and donator to both SAM and The Warning. If I could retire from the practice of law today I’d come to wherever you wanted me to and volunteer with everything I’ve got. MLK was my favorite patriot of all time. Because of you he’s now my second favorite. I’ve marched on D.C. twice in the last 2 years (No Kings & Unite for Veterans) and 5 times here in my hometown of Buffalo, NY. You are my number one inspiration. Keep trudging brother. ❤️🤍💙 🇺🇸 ⚖️

🚫🍊 💩 🐷 🚫

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A.Gnosticthefirst's avatar
A.Gnosticthefirst
11h

I read on Thursday that there was an eighty percent chance of rain in Washington on Sunday. My fingers are crossed. The washed-up, bloated neo-fascist may have the weather ruin his birthday bash plans.

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