"He knows he's going to lose these elections and that's why he's trying to come in here and rig them"
Arizona State Minority Leader on Trump's plan to steal your vote in November
The midterm elections are six months away, but the Trump Administration’s playbook is already on the table. Here’s what’s coming:
Disinformation campaigns to confuse voters, convincing them they’re not eligible to vote or their vote won’t count
Targeted harassment of election officials and voters in communities that will decide this country’s closest races, particularly Black and Brown communities
ICE agents deployed to intimidate voters who do show up, into leaving without casting a vote
Election deniers who’ve been installed in positions that give them power over the 2026 vote, ready to disrupt the voting process
Arizona House Minority Leader Oscar De Los Santos (AZ-11) sees it clearly. In an interview with SAM Special Correspondent Maritsa Georgiou (Grounded Podcast), he said Trump’s deep unpopularity is driving him toward increasingly desperate measures to hold on to power.
“Donald Trump has shown that he will stop at nothing to intimidate voters—particularly voters of color—from exercising their democratic right to vote.”
Rep. De Los Santos says he and other local leaders won’t sit back and allow Trump to suppress the vote in his crucial battleground state. Earlier this month, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes sued the White House over Trump’s executive order restricting mail-in ballots. That matters in Arizona, where 80% of voters cast their ballot by mail. Trump’s order isn’t policy, it’s voter suppression.
On the idea of ICE agents intimidating voters at the polls, De Los Santos was direct, “We should never be afraid to make our voices heard.”
And neither should you. The Save America Movement is in the war room right now, building strategies to counter Trump’s voter suppression efforts at every turn. Our work will be crucial in ensuring free and fair elections come November and it is only possible because of principled people like you.
Please consider supporting the Save America Movement as we continue to bring you honest, unflinching reporting and as we mount our counterattack against the Trump Administration’s voter suppression efforts. You can give directly to our movement here. Thank you for fighting alongside us.
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Your right‼️ who in there right mind wants higher prices on everything. We have no tourist any more and we are not welcomed in other countries any more. Great place we are in here economically by Trump and his billionaire buddies.💩🤮🤡
November Is Everything…if we make it! | Update/edit: It’s NOT Everything - Everything includes calling out the HARMS pointedly for what they are: e.g., The Maga Murder Bill instead of The Big Ugly Bill.
1) Encourage employers of all sizes to close on election day (with or without pay)
2) Encourage all people to identify & assist those vulnerable with Obtaining Required ID/Documentation
3) Encourage all to identify & assist those vulnerable with Access To Physical Polls - ready to pivot to last minute changing of poll locations without notice
4) Encourage all to identify & assist those vulnerable by Providing ‘Cover’ and Representation for them at The Polls
5) Encourage all - Starting NOW - Well Ahead Of The Midterms, that these measures May Be Necessary and To Anticipate the Subversion and likelihood of Federal Agents being Present at The Polls
6) Encourage all to phone camera image their Voting Machine Receipt Scroll Pages Where Possible - (How can this be PRE-organized to Prevail if needed against the claims of “Fraud?”)
7) PRE-address messaging to Gen Z on a mass scale to minimize turnout insufficiency / Stimulate Their Future politics and Power To Effect Change