The midterm elections are six months away, but the Trump Administration’s playbook is already on the table. Here’s what’s coming:

Disinformation campaigns to confuse voters, convincing them they’re not eligible to vote or their vote won’t count

Targeted harassment of election officials and voters in communities that will decide this country’s closest races, particularly Black and Brown communities

ICE agents deployed to intimidate voters who do show up, into leaving without casting a vote

Election deniers who’ve been installed in positions that give them power over the 2026 vote, ready to disrupt the voting process

Arizona House Minority Leader Oscar De Los Santos (AZ-11) sees it clearly. In an interview with SAM Special Correspondent Maritsa Georgiou (Grounded Podcast), he said Trump’s deep unpopularity is driving him toward increasingly desperate measures to hold on to power.

“Donald Trump has shown that he will stop at nothing to intimidate voters—particularly voters of color—from exercising their democratic right to vote.”

Rep. De Los Santos says he and other local leaders won’t sit back and allow Trump to suppress the vote in his crucial battleground state. Earlier this month, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes sued the White House over Trump’s executive order restricting mail-in ballots. That matters in Arizona, where 80% of voters cast their ballot by mail. Trump’s order isn’t policy, it’s voter suppression.

On the idea of ICE agents intimidating voters at the polls, De Los Santos was direct, “We should never be afraid to make our voices heard.”

And neither should you. The Save America Movement is in the war room right now, building strategies to counter Trump’s voter suppression efforts at every turn. Our work will be crucial in ensuring free and fair elections come November and it is only possible because of principled people like you.

Please consider supporting the Save America Movement as we continue to bring you honest, unflinching reporting and as we mount our counterattack against the Trump Administration’s voter suppression efforts. You can give directly to our movement here. Thank you for fighting alongside us.