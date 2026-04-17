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Susan Rae's avatar
Susan Rae
Apr 17Edited

Your right‼️ who in there right mind wants higher prices on everything. We have no tourist any more and we are not welcomed in other countries any more. Great place we are in here economically by Trump and his billionaire buddies.💩🤮🤡

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Phil Barish's avatar
Phil Barish
Apr 17Edited

November Is Everything…if we make it! | Update/edit: It’s NOT Everything - Everything includes calling out the HARMS pointedly for what they are: e.g., The Maga Murder Bill instead of The Big Ugly Bill.

1) Encourage employers of all sizes to close on election day (with or without pay)

2) Encourage all people to identify & assist those vulnerable with Obtaining Required ID/Documentation

3) Encourage all to identify & assist those vulnerable with Access To Physical Polls - ready to pivot to last minute changing of poll locations without notice

4) Encourage all to identify & assist those vulnerable by Providing ‘Cover’ and Representation for them at The Polls

5) Encourage all - Starting NOW - Well Ahead Of The Midterms, that these measures May Be Necessary and To Anticipate the Subversion and likelihood of Federal Agents being Present at The Polls

6) Encourage all to phone camera image their Voting Machine Receipt Scroll Pages Where Possible - (How can this be PRE-organized to Prevail if needed against the claims of “Fraud?”)

7) PRE-address messaging to Gen Z on a mass scale to minimize turnout insufficiency / Stimulate Their Future politics and Power To Effect Change

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