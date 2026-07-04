Think about the weekend this was supposed to be.

America turns 250 years old. Two and a half centuries since a handful of improbable revolutionaries put their names to a document declaring that people could govern themselves — the boldest political wager in human history, and one we are, remarkably, still winning.

That alone would be reason enough to fill a weekend with fireworks and gratitude.

But there was more.

For the first time in a generation, the World Cup has come home to American soil, and against every expectation, our team has caught fire. On Wednesday night, down a man for the better part of an hour, the U.S. beat Bosnia and Herzegovina to reach the round of 16 — our first Men’s World Cup knockout win in twenty-four years.

When it was over, the crowd in the stadium began to sing “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” and the players sang it back, and even the coach joined in. Grown men from a dozen different backgrounds, wearing the same colors, singing an old song about belonging somewhere special.

That is what this weekend could have been. The 250th birthday, the Fourth of July, the World Cup, a surging American team, all of it landing at once. It’s a rare convergence of the kind of joy that doesn’t ask what party you belong to or who you voted for. It’s a weekend that belongs to everyone. A weekend about us, all of us, at our very best.

But, of course, Donald Trump just could not help himself.

He has decided this celebration should belong to him. He took the celebration on the National Mall — a celebration of the country, on the country’s birthday — and rebranded it, in his own words, as “the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all.”

What he will engage in on the National Mall later this evening is not a tribute to America, but a tribute to himself, staged at the feet of Abraham Lincoln, beneath the shadow of George Washington, two of the greatest Presidents to ever live. Presidents that Donald J. Trump can never live up to.

He couldn’t help himself. He never can, and he never will. That, in the end, is the whole story of this presidency, compressed into a single weekend.

Everything he touches, he cheapens. Everything meant to lift us up, he turns into another backdrop for himself. He takes the things that belong to all of us — our institutions, our holidays, our shared pride — and shrinks them down until they’re small enough to fit his own reflection.

He finds what is beautiful and makes it tacky. He finds what unites us and makes it partisan. He cannot stand in the presence of something bigger than himself without trying to put his name on it in ugly gold lettering.

It’s not just infuriating, though it is that too, but it’s genuinely sad. Because this was a gift of a weekend, the kind that comes maybe once in a generation, and he could not let it simply be the nice time it should have been.

And this is why we can’t have nice things.

But here is what we want you to hear, on this Fourth of July, above all the noise he’s making.

He can ruin the party, but he cannot ruin the country.

He cannot touch the reason you love this place. He cannot put his name on the Declaration, or on the quiet pride you feel watching your kids run through a sprinkler under a flag, or on a stadium full of strangers singing “Country Roads” to a team they believe in.

Those things are yours. They were yours before him, and they will be yours long after he is gone.

Shenandoah Valley National Park (The place John Denver was actually singing about)

So celebrate. Celebrate anyway. Celebrate defiantly.

Light the grill, watch the fireworks, wave the flag. And on Monday, watch OUR team take the field against Belgium, the very side that broke American hearts in 2014, with a chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in twenty-four years.

Do not give him the satisfaction of taking one ounce of joy from a day that was never his to begin with. The moment we let his corruption and his cruelty convince us that America is no longer worth loving, he has won something far larger than a rally.

Do not give him that. Never lose sight of why you celebrate. Never let how mean he is make you forget how beautiful this country still is, how much opportunity still lives inside it, and how many good people are still fighting to keep its promise.

Substack is one of the places we do that work to fight for this country. Telling the truth about what the president is doing, plainly and without flinching, and refusing to look away when it would be easier to. If it means something to you, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

UPGRADE TO A PAID SUBSCRIPTION

Two hundred and fifty years ago, we bet that we could govern ourselves, and we’re still here. We’re still trying to make this a more perfect union. We’re still worth it.

Happy Fourth of July.

Share