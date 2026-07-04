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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
1hEdited

Thank you for this, Steve, and the same happy birthday to everyone today. I think last night’s America 250 was spot on for the “Capital 4th” there, and with the fireworks at Mount Vernon. It was a very happy and patriotic occasion. Probably will not be able to stay up for all of the incredible Freedom 250 festivities that our marvelous president is going to give us tonight on the mall. But if I am, it will be checking to see how awful it’s going to be! He’s going to give a long speech, just because he can? And the fireworks – – 800,000+ instead of the usual 40,000+ – – I can’t even imagine but live far enough away in Alexandria, Virginia that I won’t hear the hours’ worth they are planning for. (And all of this becomes our burden as taxpayers!) Anyway, Steve and the rest of your family here and in Canada, and everyone have a wonderful and glorious 4th!!! 🫶🎉

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Merck Friedrike's avatar
Merck Friedrike
1h

Happy 4th Steve and Mary, and thank you for all the hard work that keeps us sane and inspired.

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