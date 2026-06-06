Raise your hand if you’ve had enough of the middle school locker room humor. Of grown men and women — purported professionals — laughing in our faces over issues that concern your family, your livelihood, your health and our collective humanity.

People are suffering. Their civil rights are being whittled away. Their voting rights are being stolen. Their government is committing crimes against innocent men, women and children in their name.

And the Trump administration has … jokes.

This is what the United States Department of Homeland Security chose to post on Friday, two weeks after detainees inside Newark’s Delaney Hall began a hunger and labor strike to protest conditions there.

Is this funny to you? Did you get a chuckle when the same American government once helmed by men like Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy used its official account to clown people who are trapped inside one of its private prisons? Is this your sense of humor? Mocking people who are refusing to eat because the food they’ve been given is contaminated with worms and mold?

Of course not. You have a moral compass. They do not.

Nothing is sacred to Donald Trump and his merry band of sycophants. Whether it’s Trump hosting a UFC fight in the front yard of the White House or Pete Hegseth quoting Pulp Fiction during a worship service at the Pentagon or Kash Patel snorkeling over the hallowed site of one of the deadliest attacks in our country’s history, we are currently learning the hard way what happens when you allow the meanest and dumbest among you to lead.

Save America Movement at Delaney Hall

The detainees at Delaney Hall have become the focal point in the national fight against the authoritarian abuses of the Trump regime and ICE. Demonstrators outside are protesting in solidarity with the people detained inside.

The strikers’ demands are straightforward:

A meeting with New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill

The release of people with serious medical conditions

The release of young, elderly detainees, and pregnant women

The end of deplorable conditions including rotten food and water that taste like metal

Due process for habeas cases

The end of coerced voluntary departures

The plight of the strikers has attracted protestors to Delaney Hall, leading to clashes with ICE, New Jersey state troopers, and Newark police officers. SAM’s cameras captured the chaos in the streets as these confrontations exploded into violence last weekend. New confrontations and violence were reported just last night.

ICE continues to deny the reports of filth and abuse coming out of Delaney Hall, though people who’ve spoken with SAM have a very different story to tell. Attorney Parima Kadikar, whose client is currently behind bars at Delaney, explains what’s really going on inside.

Leaders at Save America Movement are using their voices and platforms to amplify calls for justice in the face of what’s happening at Delaney Hall. SAM Steering Committee Member Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove of the Our Moral Moment Substack hosted a livestream this week with Pastor Erich Kussman who has been on the ground at Delaney and had much to report.

Later in the week, Jonathan was joined by Ashley Batz, a high school student in New Jersey who joined protests in solidarity with the hunger and labor strike and ended up going to jail herself this week.

SAM will continue to follow the story of detainees at Delaney Hall and at ICE facilities around the country. SAM will continue to document First Amendment protestors who cry out against misery and cruelty ICE is perpetrating. And SAM will continue to lift up the voices of activists committed to safeguarding democracy and freedom from authoritarian abuses.

Join us at Save America Movement.

A note: you can help support the Delaney Hall detainees and their families by donating to the SOMA Community Cares Commissary Fund. Please consider giving at this link.