The Department of Homeland Security is currently trying to execute a $40 billion plan to build a national network of concentration camps. They are quietly buying up warehouses to hold thousands of human beings, attempting to construct a detention network that would ultimately eclipse the entire existing federal criminal prison system.

And because they know exactly how politically toxic this is, they are trying to do it in the dark. They have built and continue to build these facilities without congressional approval and without giving warning to the communities forced to host them.

It’s dark, we know. We’re living in dark times. And the rate at which terrible things continue to happen in this country each and every day can be exhausting. It can tire you out so much that you want to just unplug everything, turn off your phone, and pretend it doesn’t exist. There’s nothing wrong with feeling that way. In fact, it’s extremely human.

But here’s what we believe and why we began this organization in the first place: If we give up, if we give in, and if we allow this regime to destroy our country unchecked, we will never get it back.

We must act.

Yes, they have a $40 Billion Warchest. That’s depressing. But we’ve seen time and again that we can expose these schemes for what they are, bring attention to them at the local level, and elevate these stories to generate national outrage to try and shut them down.

In places like Ashland, Virginia; Merrimack, New Hampshire; Surprise Arizona; Social Circle, Georgia; Oklahoma City; and now outside of Los Angeles, communities woke up to find these secret facilities planned for their backyards.

So they got up and organized.

They applied public pressure, persuaded property owners to walk away from the sales, forced local governments to pass moratoriums, cut off water supplies to the facilities, and in some cases compelled DHS to completely abandon their plans.

The ones still in the fight, like Social Circle and Surprise, are on the front lines doing the exact same thing right now.

Today, we are scaling that winning blueprint nationwide.

The Save America Movement is officially joining forces with Defiance.org and Project Salt Box to launch GTFO ICE (Get The Facilities Out, ICE).

GTFOICE.org is a nationwide rapid-response network designed to mobilize Americans to block these secret ICE prisons wherever they emerge, actively oppose ICE enforcement surges, and neutralize the threat of voter intimidation ahead of the midterms this fall.

When a new facility or enforcement threat is identified, we will deploy the network to crowd-cancel it:

Rapid Alerts: We will immediately alert network members in the affected area so they aren’t caught off guard.

Ground Support: We will provide immediate organizing resources, legal guidance, and media support to local residents.

National Mobilization: We will mobilize our national coalition to flood landlords, contractors, and local officials with coordinated phone and letter-writing campaigns.

Resource Coordination: We will coordinate crowdfunding for local legal and organizing efforts to ensure they have the capital to fight.

Maximum Exposure: We will amplify the local resistance through our partner media networks to ensure the entire country is watching.

All of our organizations and members are working together in a unified, multi-front opposition.

DEFIANCE.org is bringing its member-funded club of courageous Americans to peacefully and defiantly fight these abuses of power, amplified by its leading pro-democracy publication, DEFIANCE.News.

Project Salt Box is bringing its elite volunteer team of independent data journalists. They are tracking exactly how the federal government is spending its massive immigration enforcement budget, using public records and FOIA requests to chronicle ICE’s expansion and expose the fiscal and humanitarian toll it takes on our towns.

And here at the Save America Movement, we are keeping our Operation Liberty investigative teams deployed on the ground for support. From Los Angeles to Chicago to Arizona we are documenting the human cost of this crackdown and ensuring that when November arrives, no one can say they didn’t know. We are making sure these stories move votes.

This Saturday, April 25, nationwide protests are launching against ICE facilities across the country. We need you off the sidelines today.

Download this document and go to GTFOICE.org right now and join the network. Communities coming together is the absolute best defense against authoritarian abuses, and we are going to ensure no one fights this machine alone.

We will also be protesting the latest ICE detention center planned for Salt Lake City, and you can support that work by taking to your social media to post about the organizing effort and promote the posters that will be going up around the city.

And if you’re not in or near one of these communities but want to continue providing support to keep Operation Liberty on the ground and ready to respond to any crisis, please consider donating to the Save America Movement.

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We’re in this fight together and we can only win it together.

Thanks for being part of it.