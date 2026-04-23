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X. Ho Yen, Author's avatar
X. Ho Yen, Author
Apr 23

There's an area in Aurora, CO, near E-470 & I-70, packed with delivery warehouses that keep being built. I've been concerned that some of that area's new gigantic warehouses are earmarked as human warehouses for the regime's coming 'crackdown on insurgents' (what will be protests of the top-down election interference the regime has been building up to). It's well beyond my ken to find out, but it needs to be mentioned in case you folks know how to find out. They may have already snuck a prison build under our noses there.

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ddm's avatar
ddm
Apr 23

Get rid of the Trump administration

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