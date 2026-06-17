All week, we’ve been celebrating the Save America Movement’s one-year anniversary. And we’ve truly enjoyed sharing everything we’ve accomplished with you, because without you, none of it would’ve been possible!

When this organization first launched, there was a prevailing belief that the Trump administration’s propaganda machine was simply too loud, too well-funded, and too ruthless to beat online. They were too smart, too good at what they were doing, and now, with Elon Musk in his right pocket and Mark Zuckerberg sucking up to him, the platforms themselves would be rigged to promote only pro-Trump accounts.

There was some of that. Maybe even a lot of it. One trip onto Twitter or Facebook will tell you that pro-Trump voices do have a lot of reach and influence, but they were definitely given too much credit for being evil geniuses.

What do we do? Roll over? Log off? Give up?

No.

We recognized a fundamental truth: modern authoritarians – especially ones as online as Trump and his cabinet goons – are fragile. They demand absolute sycophancy, and there is nothing they hate more than being exposed and publicly mocked.

We built a creative and aggressive social media apparatus designed to bring the fight to the arena the MAGA chuds and groypers feel most at home. And we went on the attack.

Since October 2025, we have built this digital resistance from the ground up. We’ve used humor to promote our Villains Campaigns and take on the villains themselves.

We’ve clapped back when the Villains (or their podcasting spouses) have come at us.

We’ve provided real-time proof of our campaigns for all to see.

And of course, we’ve made memes. Lots of memes.

One of our favorite moments was getting the chance to troll JD “Just Dance” Vance.

We rolled out our “No Chance Vance” campaign on one hand to troll him, but on the other hand, we wanted to jam the point home that Vance will NEVER be president.

We started this movement months ago, and now look how the tide has shifted. It sure looks a lot less likely that he will be president today than it did two years ago.

Just look at how that is playing out right now: as the administration’s disastrous war strategy in Iran fractures people within Trump’s cabinet, these guys are placing the blame on Vance’s shoulders. They’re not saying it that explicitly, but that’s what’s happening. And Republican donors and activists know it.

And look! Earlier today, Trump said if the Iran peace agreement goes well, he will take credit for it… But if it goes poorly, he will blame Vance.

It’s not a victory yet. But it still tastes sweet to see Vance get pummeled. Because he’s a bad person, a political chameleon with no values, and he thinks we’re all stupid cattle.

Aggressive, public exposure and ridicule is one of the most effective, undeniable tools we have to break Trump’s invincibility. It’s already beginning, but we need to keep this fight up all the way through 2028.

They want to dictate the country’s aesthetic and pretend they’re the alpha tough guys in charge. But they’re not. They’re weak snowflakes who crumble under the lightest scrutiny.

The American people aren’t buying what they’re selling anymore, and we are just getting warmed up. We are going to keep building, keep mocking, and keep expanding this digital footprint until the entire regime is dismantled.

If you haven’t yet, make sure you are following us across all platforms, sharing the content, and engaging with the fight.

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And if you’d like to continue to support our work at the Save America Movement, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription to celebrate our one-year anniversary.

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