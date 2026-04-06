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CO
Apr 6

Why is Charles coming?? He’s going to come hang with a pedophile?? wtf 😳

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Ana warner's avatar
Ana warner
Apr 6

These concentration camps ( that is what they are) are becoming death camps. This is exactly how the Nazis started out w “ work camps”, concentration camps. Gradually the medical care, food, water, and transparency were eliminated . Like lobsters in a pot… slowly and steadily… general population didn’t know most of what was occurring and they ramped up to mass murder.

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