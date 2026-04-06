Happy Easter to all who celebrate. And to those who don’t, happy Sunday.

If you’re reading this, you’ve likely been following our work actively breaking this administration’s machinery. We are not just doomscrolling; we are putting points on the board. But the chaos never stops, and neither do we.

In case you missed anything in the daily blur of news, here is a breakdown of exactly where the fight stands today:

The King and the Cosplayer

Earlier this week, Steve Schmidt sat down for a conversation with Joanna Coles of The Daily Beast to discuss the impending visit of King Charles to the United States and, of course, the incredibly strange news about Kristi Noem’s husband.

The contrast right now is almost too perfect.

We are about to host an actual, literal monarch while our current President spends his days desperately cosplaying as one. The administration’s obsession with absolute loyalty and unchecked power is the behavior of a deeply insecure king holding court in a snake pit.

But as No Kings Day proved, the American people are entirely unwilling to bend the knee to a temporary contract employee who completely lacks the regal dignity to pull off the act anyway.

Bye Bye, Epstein Queen

Speaking of the snake pit turning on itself: Donald Trump just fired Pam Bondi.

For the last six months, our street teams have been running a relentless “Villains” campaign across Washington, D.C. We plastered her face on every available surface, officially branding her as the Pedo Protector and the Epstein Queen.

We made her an absolute optical liability to the Commander-in-Chief.

When you apply enough truth out in the public, these grifters always throw each other overboard.

One down, plenty more to go.

The Harsh Situation in Dilley

While we should absolutely celebrate chasing enablers out of the West Wing, we can never lose sight of the actual, human stakes of this authoritarian agenda.

This week, Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell spoke to Dr. Angela Rasmussen and Dr. Anita K Patel about the horrifying conditions at ICE’s family detention center in Dilley, Texas. Dr Patel laid out the barbaric conditions that in the “real world” would warrant the police showing up and child protective services being called.

This administration is not just building warehouses; they are building lawless holding pens that actively endanger children.

The medical neglect at Dilley is a feature, not a bug, of a system designed to terrorize families.

This is exactly why Operation Liberty is deploying vans, cameras, and organizers to the gates of these mega-prisons. We cannot allow this cruelty to operate in the dark.

RIP VANCE 2028

Pam Bondi is out. Kristi Noem is out. But the cabinet is still packed with sycophants who need to be chased out of power.

We are not letting off the gas. We are immediately loading up the next phase of our Villains campaign, and we are putting the crosshairs squarely on the biggest joke in Washington: JD Vance.

He genuinely believes he is the heir apparent.

He thinks he is going to seamlessly transition from right-wing podcaster to the next President of the United States. We are going to make sure that campaign collapses before it even begins.

We have the posters designed, the street teams ready, and the high-visibility targets locked in to make him a national punchline.

If you are tired of playing defense, get off the sidelines and get to work.

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