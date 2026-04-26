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Save America Movement

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Angie's avatar
Angie
7d

So excited to see what SAM has put together for ol’ Charlie 😏😉📽️

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Josette's avatar
Josette
6d

I am proud to know that my donation will help fund SAM's surprise for King Charles.

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