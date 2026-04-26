When you are up against an authoritarian movement with a multi-billion-dollar war chest and a compliant media, you cannot just doomscroll your way out of a fascist takeover. You have to step up and take them on everywhere you can.

That’s what we spent the entire week doing. It’s what we spend every week doing. In case you missed any of it, here is the exact reality of the fight on the ground right now.

Launching GTFO ICE

This week, the Save America Movement officially joined forces with Miles Taylor (Defiance.org) and the data journalists at Project Salt Box to launch GTFO ICE.

The Department of Homeland Security has a $40 billion slush fund, and they are quietly buying up warehouses in our backyards to build a national network of secret concentration camps.

They want to do it in the dark.

We just launched the nationwide, rapid-response network designed to stop them. GTFOICE.org is built to mobilize Americans to crowd-cancel these facilities the moment they emerge. We are providing the rapid alerts, the legal guidance, and the media exposure to apply undeniable physical friction and force DHS to abandon their plans.

Crashing the Correspondents’ Dinner

While we were exposing secret ICE mega-prisons, the traditional political establishment spent the weekend putting on tuxedos to clink champagne glasses with the architects of this cruelty.

We refused to let them have a polite weekend. We deployed our Operation Liberty street teams directly to Washington, D.C., to confront the journalists, celebrities, and corporate executives outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner events.

We brought cameras to hold them publicly accountable for normalizing a regime that is actively killing our democracy.

Elections matter, but these enablers must pay a price in the real world, in the court of public opinion, today.

A brief, serious note on the events of the weekend: As you have likely seen in the news, there was an attempted shooting at the site of the dinner. Thankfully, the shooter did not make it far, and everyone on our team was completely safe. It is a stark, chilling reminder of the chaos and violence this political climate has normalized. But we will never be intimidated off the streets.

Tomorrow: A Royal Welcome

We need you to keep a very close eye on your inbox and our Substack tomorrow morning. A certain British royal is touching down in Washington, D.C., to play diplomat and toast this administration.

Let us just say this: the Save America Movement is not rolling out the red carpet, but we are absolutely bringing something to greet him.

We are fighting back on every single front, but keeping this machinery running requires continuous grassroots capital. If you are able, pitch in to fund the opposition today.

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We will only win this fight if we stick together.