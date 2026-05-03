Another week, another fight and we showed up swinging. We trailed the King through DC, forged a coalition to take on authoritarianism head-on, and refused to let the story of a woman shackled by ICE disappear into the silence the administration is counting on.

Here’s how the Save America Movement closed out April.

Trump Rolled Out the Red Carpet. We Rolled Out the Trucks.

Trump wanted the royal visit to be a fairy tale. SAM made sure it wasn’t. We blanketed Washington with nine ad campaigns (billboard trucks following his motorcade, radio spots, digital ads on every screen on every block he set foot on. Our visuals made the Epstein connection impossible to ignore and people paid attention! Folks in DC snapped shots of our truck & the videos went viral.

Steve Schmidt also noted: Charles didn’t just smile and wave. In his address to Congress, he spoke about alliances as sacred commitments, the dangers of isolation, and the dignity owed to partners. A quiet, deliberate rebuke of everything Trump’s foreign policy has stood for. He didn’t submit. The optics were disgraceful, but the message was not.

Building the Coalition, Partnering with 10 Steps Campaign

SAM announced its partnership with the 10 Steps Campaign, Stacey Abrams’ national coalition fighting the rise of authoritarianism in America. Stacey spoke to SAM about what this moment actually demands of us not just resistance, but organized, strategic, long-term action.

The Horrors Behind ICE Detention Center Doors

A 64-year-old woman. Shackled at a routine check-in. Thrown in an ICE detention facility where she was denied her medications, left freezing in a thin shirt, and fed barely edible food. For a month. This is what the Trump administration calls keeping America safe. SAM spoke with Masuma Khan and her daughter Riya because this story, like so many others, needs to be told.

Masuma's story is the exact reason the Save America Movement is headed back to California tomorrow. SAM's Operation Liberty will be joining the No Camps CA caravan to protest at the very detention center where Masuma was held in California City. We'll be sharing stories from across California all week and check out No Camps CA's Instagram to find out where you can show up and protest tomorrow.

The trucks, the teams, the stories, none of it happens without you. If you can, help fund Operation Liberty today.