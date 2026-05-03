Save America Movement

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Don'tStopMeNow/Toni Lawrence's avatar
Don'tStopMeNow/Toni Lawrence
19h

What this administration is doing to wonderful, amazing people who benefit this country is unconscionable! I want to say we are better than that, but obviously we are not. This has to stop. We can not continue to arrest and confine people who are just trying to live in peace, and what they are doing to children in horrible. Who will speak up for them and save them? I am but one voice, but I wish it counted.

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Barbara McStowe's avatar
Barbara McStowe
19h

Just plain horrifying! This is not traditional America. This is contrary to all our historical standards. This administration must go!

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