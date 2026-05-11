We’ve been busy the past seven days.

Authoritarians rely entirely on a war of attrition. They want to exhaust you so thoroughly with manufactured chaos that you eventually surrender to the doom and gloom, retreat to your couch, and let them operate their mass-deportation machinery in the dark.

But sitting around and waiting for the courts or the traditional political establishment to intervene is a fundamentally useless strategy. If you want to stop them, you have to apply undeniable, physical friction in the real world.

That is exactly what we spent this week doing. In case you missed any of it, here is the exact reality of the fight on the ground right now.

Detention Centers in the Desert

On Monday, we took Operation Liberty straight into the Mojave Desert. The architects of this administration’s cruelty operate the California City detention center in the middle of nowhere on purpose. They banked on the isolation to keep the press away, exhaust the activists, and allow them to disappear people in the shadows.

They completely miscalculated.

We helped organize and mobilize a Liberty Van Caravan, drove straight into the desert, rolled directly up to their gates, and made sure they heard and saw us. We continue to prove that when you bring the resistance to their doorstep, their machinery breaks down.

Science Back In The News

This week, our Science Chair, Dr. Angela Rasmussen, joined Kaitlan Collins to deliver a dose of unvarnished truth about the emerging threat of hantavirus. While the clowns in the West Wing, like RFK Jr., are busy declaring war on seashells and trying to illegally occupy New York City, they are completely ignoring a very real, very dangerous pathogen.

Dr. Rasmussen did what she does best: she laid out the exact science, cut through the political noise, and gave the American people the hard facts they will never get from this regime's gutted health agencies.

Having brilliant experts like Dr. Rasmussen taking over the prime-time airwaves to speak directly to the public is exactly how we fight back against the wackos in charge. We aren't just playing defense against their authoritarian incompetence; we are actively stepping up to do the job they abandoned. When the administration completely fails to protect the public, we provide the leadership, the science, and the facts.

The Red Line in New York

But authoritarians do not take days off, and neither can we. Now, the regime is attempting to forcibly send their deportation forces into New York City.

Following an intense confrontation in Bushwick earlier this week, Tom Homan and his cronies in the West Wing are throwing a massive temper tantrum. They are stomping their feet and threatening to illegally occupy a city that strictly prohibits them from operating outside of its sanctuary laws. They are actively trying to manufacture a crisis to punish a populace that refuses to bow to them.

The law doesn’t change just because they yell. And we are not going to comply with illegal activity.

We are officially pivoting Operation Liberty and sending our teams directly to New York City. If they want to cross a bright red legal line and operate where they have zero jurisdiction, they are going to find our vans, our cameras, and our organizers waiting for them. We are going to ensure that every single time they try to operate outside the law, they are met with a highly organized, inescapable wall of public opposition.

The Bottom Line

We are not playing defense. We are fighting back on every single front, from the remote desert to the five boroughs. But deploying this kind of aggressive, rapid-response infrastructure across the country requires continuous capital.

If you want to help us hold the line in New York this week, head to our website and pitch in to fund the opposition.

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