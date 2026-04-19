When you have a reality-television host playing Commander-in-Chief, the consequences are catastrophic. Every day seems worse than the last, but sitting around in a constant state of doom and gloom is fundamentally useless as a political strategy.

We are continuing to build the machine, generate energy, and oppose this president, and provide an additive perspective on how to actually fight back and win.

In case you missed any of our work this week, here is where the fight stands.

Losing the Strait of Hormuz

Steve Schmidt sat down with Rep. Jake Auchincloss to break down this administration’s foreign policy disaster in the Middle East. If you want to know what losing a manufactured war looks like, look no further than the Strait of Hormuz.

Before this administration dragged the country into a completely unnecessary war, the Strait was simply open to the free, uninterrupted flow of global oil tankers.

Now, as Rep. Auchincloss accurately pointed out, the Strait is open or closed entirely based on the decisions made in Tehran. The President managed to hand our adversary the ultimate strategic deterrent.

The Work Required to Win

Steve also joined Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on his podcast this week to talk about the reality of the fight ahead of us. They both know that we have a genuine opportunity to change the electoral power dynamics in this country, and we need groups like ours willing to wage the war on the ground it’ll take to win in November and take back the White House in 2028.

Steve and Governor Beshear understand the stakes. And they understand what it’ll take to take back our country. We must not be afraid to tell the truth and assert the power that the people in this country have to dictate our future.

Dissecting RFK Jr.’s Delusions

We brought Dr. Angela Rasmussen back on to dissect the absolute latest insanity coming from RFK Jr. Putting an anti-science grifter anywhere near public health policy is a recipe for generational disaster.

Much of that disaster has already happened, and Dr. Rasmussen broke down exactly why Bobby Brainworm’s rhetoric is not just absurd, his actions are actively dangerous.

Fascism Ain’t Pretty and Neither is Stephen Miller

This week, Katie Miller took to social media to confidently declare that “liberal men aren’t attractive.”

We decided to provide a little perspective by responding with our latest “Fascism Ain’t Pretty” poster—featuring a massive, highly unflattering photograph of her own husband, Stephen Miller.

It turns out, the sycophants who design mass-deportation policies have remarkably thin skins. Triggering them is entertaining—which is something we really need more of in this dark time— but their manufactured aura of authority is brittle. Making them the butt of a massive, unavoidable public joke is a highly effective political strategy.

Enjoy, Katie.

We have a massive week ahead of us. We are launching new campaigns, deploying our teams, and relentlessly pushing back against the regime every single day.

We depend entirely on the grassroots to keep this machine running. If you are able to support our work and want to help us fund the opposition, please consider chipping in today.

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