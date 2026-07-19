This week SAM went loud, went live, went to Maine

Heartbreak and Action in Biddeford

Two ICE shootings in one week. Two dead men who were “doing it the right way.” Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston. Joan Sebastian Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine.

Our Operation Liberty team deployed straight to Biddeford to stand with the community and bring you the story firsthand. The Ken Harbaugh Show went live with two Mainers, breaking down the town’s raw reaction and what accountability should actually look like. We also went live for the Guerrero family’s press conference as they demanded justice and answers.

And in Our Children Are Watching, we told the story of Joan’s three-year-old daughter, who watched ICE agents take her father’s life. It’s a hard read, but an important one. It’s also a reminder of the responsibility we all carry: to raise our children with empathy and love for their neighbors, and with love and hope for their country. Read it, and then ask yourself what you’ll tell your kids about this moment. More stories out of Maine are coming.

“I’m his lawyer”

Acting Attorney General & Trump’s personal lawyer wants to be the 88th Attorney General of the United States. In The Man Who Sees Nothing Wrong, we broke down Blanche’s hearing testimony, where he stated that a president selling pardons for cash is “not a problem, period.” Senator Kennedy asked whether he and Trump are friends, he didn’t hesitate: “I’m his lawyer. Was his lawyer.” Shocking, we know.

We Can Stop This Fraud Before He Ever Takes The Oath lays out what you can do about it. Blanche’s loyalty is not the only thing that should worry you. Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb warned that Blanche is one of the people who’s already signaled support for deploying ICE to polling places around the midterms. Trump’s Own Lawyer Just Told Us What’s Coming is a warning you can’t afford to dismiss. Head on over to Loud Voters, register, and send your Senator an email opposing Blanche’s confirmation. Loud Voters verifies every user, so lawmakers know it’s a real constituent, not a bot. Sending one email is good. Sending ten is great. We’ll let you figure out what happens after that.

Dead Air: No Sanitizing Sinners

Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell also went on air this week with a few choice words for the political establishment choosing to remember Lindsey Graham’s humor instead of his betrayal of his country and democracy, plus a look at Sen. Mitch McConnell’s sudden proof of life. Catch the full episode right here!

Coming Up:

If you’re in DC next week, keep an eye out. Uncle Scam is making a return to the nation’s capital.

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