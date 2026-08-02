This week SAM sent out search parties, launched a bookmobile, and sat down with another Fighting Dem

Where The Hell Is Mitch McConnell

Six weeks. No vote. No floor time. Just two (2) VERY convincing photos trying to prove he’s still breathing. So we did what any reasonable group would do: we made missing person posters and hung them around DC ourselves. The Capitol. The Russell Building. The GW Hospital ER, just to be thorough. Will The Real Mitch McConnell Please Stand Up? Search parties are still searching, as the case grows colder. The posters found their way into People, Newsweek, and The Daily Beast, turns out “84 years old” and “turtle-like” are hot topics these days.

Perfect Timing, Governor

Gov. Beshear joined the latest Fighting Dems episode, watch the full thing here. Gov. Beshear is asking Mitch McConnell to do one thing: talk to the people who elected him. A simple ask: a short video, a call to a local station, anything that shows McConnell can still do the job. If he can’t, Beshear says he needs to resign.

McConnell won this seat in 1984 running an ad against an incumbent who didn’t show up for work. That was the whole campaign. Show up, or don’t take the paycheck. Sound familiar?

Believe Women. Punish Predators.

Meet the Trump-Epstein Bookmobile. It launched on the Hill this week with our partners at Defiance.org and the Institute for Primary Facts, hauling millions of pages of Epstein files to a town near you, the goal: stirring the conscience of the American people, giving voters across the country a powerful opportunity to confront the scale and horror of the Epstein Files. Timed perfectly to coincide with the Senate about to decide whether to hand the DOJ to Trump’s own former defense lawyer, Todd Blanche. Survivors walked into the Senate building and sat down with Texas Senator John Cornyn to make their case.

It worked. Cornyn and Tillis pulled Thursday’s confirmation vote, stuck on a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund Blanche helped create that conveniently blocks the IRS from auditing Trump. The committee’s own spokesperson admitted the votes weren’t there. Blanche may still get confirmed, but this week he got stopped in front of everybody. The President’s Lawyer Ran Out of Road

Keep the pressure high. It’s working. Keep those emails and phone calls coming until Blanche’s nomination is officially DONE.

The Fauci Fiasco, From The Experts

While Congress staged a show trial dressed up as a hearing, Dr. Angela Rasmussen and Dr. Vincent Racaniello called it exactly what it was: a stage for science deniers and vaccine skeptics, nothing to do with public health. RECAP: Fauci Fiasco with Drs. Angela Rasmussen and Vincent Racaniello

Coming up:

Another Fighting Dem: former Washington Governor Jay Inslee, on Trump’s blue-state funding cuts, $4-a-gallon gas, and an oil industry that’s never done better.

Set a reminder for Tuesday, SAM is bringing you a new weekly show with The Ken Harbaugh Show on protecting our elections, because democracy doesn’t defend itself.

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