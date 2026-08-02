Save America Movement

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DeeDee D's avatar
DeeDee D
8h

PLEASE someone call Beshear and light a fat fire under him.

He was ONE day left to replace the evil braindead traitor Mitch the Bitch.

one day!

My God! What has happened to the dems?!

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FA's avatar
FA
6h

Good work everyone ✊🏾

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